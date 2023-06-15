On the Tahn: Dance nights at Carnegie Museum of Art, Cobra, and more (June 15-18) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Sean Eaton Inside Out at Carnegie Museum of Art

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Taylor Swift to drum-and-bass. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Experience some of the best DJs in Pittsburgh at the opening celebration of Carnegie Museum of Art's annual Inside Out event series. Head to the outdoor Sculpture Court for sets by Arie Cole, DJ Shoe, HUNY XO, Formosa, Joshua Orange, Royal Haunts, maya universe, and yadirtydaughter. The event also boasts a live performance by the Sankofa Drum and Dance Ensemble and bites by the Caribbean Vybz Food Truck.DJ Digital Dave will get you ready for the arrival of Taylor Swift during this dance party also featuring photo ops and prize giveaways.Hear from aspiring, amateur, and experienced DJs during this special open set.If you wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy, DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn await with a tribute to the queen of pop bangers.Stealth-1 has all the music to start your weekend off right.Fill your ears with all the indie rock you can handle during this dance party by DJs Soap Opera and The Comeback Kid.Lace your knee-high Converse sneakers and sweep those bangs for a night of angst-ridden hits from decades past.DNA and 1337 partner up for this drum-and-bass night featuring Hugh Hardie and Fava.Tom Brown, Brotha Mike, and Scuzzi host an evening of house, disco, funk, and more. An indoor swing will add to the fun.Turn back the clock to the days when Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliot, and other hip-hop greats ruled the airwaves.Sweat away your worries upstairs at Brillobox with DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean.Whether you're a Whitney Houston stan or Kim Petras fan, DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn have music by all the baddest femme artists in the business.Progressive house and techno music fans should check out this night.Joshua Orange and Royal Haunts welcome Steph Alona and Pup Zeus for the special Pride edition of this regular dance night.Continue the Pride Month festivities with this big LGBTQ celebration hosted by DJ Dad Time and Edgar Um.Wavy Bunch Sound presents another night of Afrobeats, reggae, and more.Cobra gives space to Black techno excellence with sets by Clark Price, |DOM|, HUNY XO, maya universe, and yadirtydaughter.Bring the person you call dad to this special Father's Day disco featuring a multi-genre array of music by DJs Dini Daddy and Jarrett Tebbets.