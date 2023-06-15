 On the Tahn: Dance nights at Carnegie Museum of Art, Cobra, and more (June 15-18) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance nights at Carnegie Museum of Art, Cobra, and more (June 15-18)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance nights at Carnegie Museum of Art, Cobra, and more (June 15-18)
Photo: Sean Eaton
Inside Out at Carnegie Museum of Art
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Taylor Swift to drum-and-bass. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., June 15

Inside Out
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
Experience some of the best DJs in Pittsburgh at the opening celebration of Carnegie Museum of Art's annual Inside Out event series. Head to the outdoor Sculpture Court for sets by Arie Cole, DJ Shoe, HUNY XO, Formosa, Joshua Orange, Royal Haunts, maya universe, and yadirtydaughter. The event also boasts a live performance by the Sankofa Drum and Dance Ensemble and bites by the Caribbean Vybz Food Truck. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org/series/inside-out

FANsession: Taylor Swift Pre-Concert Dance Party
City Winery
7 p.m.
DJ Digital Dave will get you ready for the arrival of Taylor Swift during this dance party also featuring photo ops and prize giveaways. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $15. pittsburgh.citywinery.com

Pittsburgh Open Decks
Spirit
7 p.m.
Hear from aspiring, amateur, and experienced DJs during this special open set. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com

Kesha Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
If you wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy, DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn await with a tribute to the queen of pop bangers. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance nights at Carnegie Museum of Art, Cobra, and more (June 15-18)
Photo: Beth Garrabrant
FANsession: Taylor Swift Pre-Concert Dance Party at City Winery

Fri., June 16

Friday Hi-Fi
Cobra
8 p.m.
Stealth-1 has all the music to start your weekend off right. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

The Modern Age
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Fill your ears with all the indie rock you can handle during this dance party by DJs Soap Opera and The Comeback Kid. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Pittsburgh Emo Night presents Scene Kid Dance Party
Squirrel Hill Sports Bar
9 p.m.
Lace your knee-high Converse sneakers and sweep those bangs for a night of angst-ridden hits from decades past. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/sqhillsportsbar

Algorhythm
Cattivo
9 p.m.
DNA and 1337 partner up for this drum-and-bass night featuring Hugh Hardie and Fava. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $13.37-15. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/DNApgh

Vice
Spirit
9 p.m.
Tom Brown, Brotha Mike, and Scuzzi host an evening of house, disco, funk, and more. An indoor swing will add to the fun. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com

2000s Takeover
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Turn back the clock to the days when Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliot, and other hip-hop greats ruled the airwaves. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Planet Lush
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Sweat away your worries upstairs at Brillobox with DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance nights at Carnegie Museum of Art, Cobra, and more (June 15-18)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Brillobox

Sat., June 17

Bad Girls
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Whether you're a Whitney Houston stan or Kim Petras fan, DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn have music by all the baddest femme artists in the business. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Innersound
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Progressive house and techno music fans should check out this night. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com

Everything the Light Touches
Cobra
10 p.m.
Joshua Orange and Royal Haunts welcome Steph Alona and Pup Zeus for the special Pride edition of this regular dance night. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Pgh Hoe Club
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Continue the Pride Month festivities with this big LGBTQ celebration hosted by DJ Dad Time and Edgar Um. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Wavy Bunch Sound presents another night of Afrobeats, reggae, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. No cover before 11 p.m. with RSVP. spiritpgh.com

Sun., June 18

Black Techno Matters presents Liber8
Cobra
1-7 p.m.
Cobra gives space to Black techno excellence with sets by Clark Price, |DOM|, HUNY XO, maya universe, and yadirtydaughter. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 advance, $15 at the door. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Disco Sunday Disco: Daddy’s Day
Trace Brewing
4-8 p.m.
Bring the person you call dad to this special Father's Day disco featuring a multi-genre array of music by DJs Dini Daddy and Jarrett Tebbets. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. All ages. tracebloomfield.com

