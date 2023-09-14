On the Tahn: BODYHEAT and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Sept. 14-17) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from funk to reggaeton. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Bottlerocket Social Hall invites partiers to experience BODYHEAT, an all-new residency with local band Fusion Illusion. Taking place Fri., Sept. 15, the event, described as featuring "originals and funky as hell covers guaranteed to get you moving," also includes a set by DJ BusCrates. 9 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com
Thu., Sept. 14
Desert Hearts Queer Country Night with Sister Sludge, DJ Desert Rat, and G0th Brooks. 8 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Sept. 15
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Taylor vs. Miley with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Kemistry Drum 'n' Bass and Jungle Dance Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Arie Cole and Oasis present Flux. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Planet Lush and Hyperbop. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Sept. 16
Jellyfish and UHAUL Disco present Slurp. 4-11 p.m. Under the 40th Street Bridge, Lawrenceville. $10. instagram.com/uhauldisco
Bad Girls with Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
La Noche de Anoche: Rosalia and Bad Bunny-Inspired Reggaeton Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Everything the Light Touches with Joshua Orange, Royal Haunts, DJ Femi, Madame Trio, ASL Princess, and WhiteSabbathh. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Cold Cuts with Ali Berger and Jarrett Tebbets. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com
Sun., Sept. 17
Little Kids Disco. 4-6 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. All ages. southsideworks.com
Slappers N Bangers Block Party. 4-8 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com