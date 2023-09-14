 On the Tahn: BODYHEAT and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Sept. 14-17) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: BODYHEAT and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Sept. 14-17)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: BODYHEAT and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Sept. 14-17)
Photo: Courtesy of Revive Marketing Group
Little Kids Disco at SouthSide Works
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from funk to reggaeton. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Bottlerocket Social Hall invites partiers to experience BODYHEAT, an all-new residency with local band Fusion Illusion. Taking place Fri., Sept. 15, the event, described as featuring "originals and funky as hell covers guaranteed to get you moving," also includes a set by DJ BusCrates. 9 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com

Thu., Sept. 14

Desert Hearts Queer Country Night with Sister Sludge, DJ Desert Rat, and G0th Brooks. 8 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive.  4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Sept. 15

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Taylor vs. Miley with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Kemistry Drum 'n' Bass and Jungle Dance Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Arie Cole and Oasis present Flux. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Planet Lush and Hyperbop. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: BODYHEAT and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Sept. 14-17)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Jellyfish and UHAUL Disco present Slurp

Sat., Sept. 16

Jellyfish and UHAUL Disco present Slurp. 4-11 p.m. Under the 40th Street Bridge, Lawrenceville. $10. instagram.com/uhauldisco

Bad Girls with Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

La Noche de Anoche: Rosalia and Bad Bunny-Inspired Reggaeton Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Everything the Light Touches with Joshua Orange, Royal Haunts, DJ Femi, Madame Trio, ASL Princess, and WhiteSabbathh. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Cold Cuts with Ali Berger and Jarrett Tebbets. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

Sun., Sept. 17

Little Kids Disco. 4-6 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. All ages. southsideworks.com

Slappers N Bangers Block Party. 4-8 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

