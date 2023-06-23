New project calls on writers and artists to envision a "just and equitable Pittsburgh" | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
1Hood Media
Three Pittsburgh institutions have joined with local social justice organizations to present Envisioning A Just Pittsburgh
, described as an "inclusive" project encouraging artists throughout southwestern Pa. to "share their visions for a just and equitable Pittsburgh."
The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, and the University of Pittsburgh partnered with the art activism group 1Hood Media
, the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and other community partners for Envisioning A Just Pittsburgh
.
A press release states, “Whenever the city of Pittsburgh is declared as one of America's 'most livable,' we must invariably ask: For whom? This thought-provoking question motivates us to foster dialogue and fruitful collaborations that enrich the lives of everyone in our city and region.”
Gina Winstead, vice president for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility at the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh
, expresses excitement over embarking on the "co-created initiative."
"If we want to serve our community partners in ways that best meet their needs, we have to first find out what that equitable future looks like for them," Winstead tells Pittsburgh City Paper
. "Everyone's image of a 'just Pittsburgh' is individual to their experiences and there is rich beauty yet to discover in those differences. That's what Envisioning a Just Pittsburgh
Art Call will help us to do."
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
August Wilson African American Cultural Center
Winstead adds, "Growing and elevating our inclusive community programming is vital to help us attract more diverse visitors and future talent. We have enlightening works of art and science from around the universe, but we can't overlook the Pittsburgh diaspora and the cultural landscape we were founded on."
The public can now submit written work, as well as visual art and performance pieces. Categories include “People’s Choice: Voted by the Public,” “Interdisciplinary Award: For Works That Cross Genres,” and “Youth Art (18 and under).” Also offered are several awards for artists who demonstrate “A Just Pittsburgh.”
Selected works will go on display, with full artist attribution, on social media and at various locations throughout the city and region.
Submissions are being accepted until November 2023 and will go on display in 2024.
Those interested in applying can view the call-for-art criteria, rules, and other information on Pitt's Office for Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion
website.