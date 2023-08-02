Momento Con honors SAG-AFTRA strike as Supernatural stars showcase other talents | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Julianne LaRue / Courtesy of Momento Con Adam Fergus takes photos with fans at Momento Con

It's been three years since the haunting CW series Supernatural ended its 15-season run. Brothers Dean and Sam Winchester captivated viewers with tales of demon hunting and trips in and out of Hell, like the Hardy Boys, but with a really cool car and Holy Water. The wildly popular series even spawned The Winchesters, a prequel spin-off about their parents, John and Mary. People were enthralled by the world created by Eric Kripke.



More than a few pop culture conventions have been dedicated to creating a unique experience for die-hard Supernatural fans. One of them, Momento Con, makes its second annual appearance in Pittsburgh from Sat., Aug. 5-Sun., Aug. 6 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, where attendees can immerse themselves in all things Supernatural.

Regular pop culture convention attendees know what to expect. You'll have an opportunity to meet and snag selfies with celebrity guests. There will be engaging panel discussions with cast members whose such broad bodies of work could take the conversations just about anywhere. As if all that isn't enough, you can support indie artists and vendors by shopping for pop culture-themed merch at their booths.

Unfortunately, the Winchester boys themselves, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), will not be in attendance. But getting a photo with Baby, Dean's famous 1967 Chevy Impala, is still pretty cool.

The celebrities in attendance include, but are not limited to, Mark Sheppard (Crowley), Alexander Calvert (Jack), Mark Pelligrino (Lucifer), and Timothy Omundson (Cain).

Fans can thank the creators of the Altoona, Pa.-based Sci-Fi Valley Con for this extraordinary Supernatural experience.

Casey Bassett, owner and promoter of Sci-Fi Valley Con, tells Pittsburgh City Paper, "Our connection with Supernatural was a natural choice for us because many of our team members are fans of the show.”

click to enlarge Photo: Julianne LaRue / Courtesy of Momento Con Mark Sheppard signs autographs for fans at Momento Con

After seeing how passionately fans responded to Supernatural guests at Sci-Fi Valley Con, he believes the decision to extend the magic seemed like the obvious choice.

The convention stands out for providing a unique blend of fan-driven activities and community inclusivity, all centered around Supernatural. The creative team, composed of Supernatural fans of the show, knows how to make the immersive experiences thrilling for ticket holders.

"What truly sets Momento Con apart is its commitment to nurturing the Supernatural community's unique unity and camaraderie,” says Bassett.

In light of the SAG-AFTRA strike, con frequenters may see a shift in the focus of various panels, which usually cover the past, present, and future work of participating speakers. Due to strike guidelines, which prohibits actors and other talent from speaking about projects, celebrity guests will not be able to delve too deep into Supernatural and their characters. Fortunately, the people you know and love as Crowley or Jack have a wide range of talents, life experiences, and filmographies that will make for fascinating discussions.

Memento Con is also encouraging the expected 2,000 to 3,000 attendees to show solidarity with actors and writers on strike.

"We have made it clear that we want to see more than fans — we want to see advocates raising their voices and signs high to create a wave of support that's impossible to ignore," says Bassett.

One of the weekend's many highlights is the Welcome Cocktail Karaoke event set to kick off on Fri., Aug. 4, for Gold VIP ticket holders. The rooftop of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center will be the setting for attendees to gather for mixing and mingling with each other and, perhaps, some of the celebrity guests.

The fun continues on Saturday night, as attendees will have the chance to experience a one-hour acoustic set by Rob Benedict, known to fans as Chuck.

Yes, it's a plus, but it's not just about meeting the celebrity guests. The weekend will be jam-packed with opportunities to meet your favorite SPNFamily members (to use a term common with the Supernatural fandom) and meet others who are equally stoked to see Baby in real life. It allows fans who followed the Winchesters through years of trials and tribulations to buy Supernatural dinnerware, ask DJ Qualls about his art collection, and bring some new people into the SPNFamily. Because, as the show points out, "family doesn't end with blood."