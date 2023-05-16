Millvale Music Festival returns with more live performers and art than ever | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
God Hates Unicorns: Joshua Hartz, Jessica Zoric, Tim Saunders, Marcus Gabriel, and Matthew Crippen
Over the past several years
, the Millvale Music Festival
has delivered a multi-venue event featuring countless bands, musicians, comedians, spoken word artists, and others. It has earned enough buzz to be voted Best Music Fest in the 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
's Best of Pittsburgh Reader's Poll
.
The community-organized festival continues to grow this year with some big additions and a robust lineup.
From Fri., May 19 through Sat., May 20, the 2023 Millvale Music Festival will present over 300 musical acts, including Kahone Concept, God Hates Unicorns
, fuck yeah, dinosaurs!, Ferdinand the Bull, and The Working Breed, at 26 stages across Millvale. Venues include Mr. Smalls Theatre and Funhouse, Grist House, Harold's Haunt, and Three Rivers Tattoo.
Like last year
, fans can download the free Millvale Music Festival app
, through which they can access schedules, find venues, and learn more about the artists and performers.
“Millvale Music Festival bridges the gap between our local artists and citizens, and from day one [the Festival] has always been a voice for us,” says Ben Orrvick of Kahone Concept in a press release.
Orrvick represents one of several Millvale Music Festival acts chosen to open
for the WonderWorks Music & Arts Festival
, a major show where, from Sat., May 27-Sun., May 28, they will perform alongside famed Irish musician Hozier and singer-songwriter Jason Mraz. The two festivals partnered up for a contest through which the local bands and musicians won spots on the WonderWorks stage at Hartwood Acres in Allison Park.
“Because of them, I now have the opportunity to play my first ticketed music festival with all kinds of national touring acts. It really gives us locals something to work towards and a huge sense of pride and support," says Orrvick of Millvale Music Festival.
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Ben Orrvick
Ben Orrvick of Kahone Concept
This year will see acts at the Spoken Word Stage located at The Maple Leaf, a new Millvale Music Festival venue that opened in the former Panza Gallery at 115 Sedgwick St. Festival attendees can expect other new additions, including yoga, a wellness hub, and a Silent Disco featuring beats from Attic Records, Pittsburgh Open Decks, and more.
In terms of visual art, a release for the Festival boasts that it has "again surpassed the number of last year’s visual artists."
Other perks include numerous local food trucks, as well as zero-waste stations where attendees can fill reusable water bottles and recycle the compostable cups provided by the Festival.
“We’re just trying to highlight local artists and leave behind as little trash as possible,” said Festival committee member and Comedy Stage host Erick Williams.
Millvale Music Festival also worked with Redfishbowl to present an all-new, all-day music event on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.
“I’m left speechless by the support of the Pittsburgh music scene and our community at large,” says festival committee member Ali Robostello. “I love being involved in something positive for Millvale.”
Millvale Music Festival
. 6 p.m.-12 a.m. on Fri., May 19 and 12 p.m.-12 a.m. on Sat., May 20. Multiple venues, Millvale. Free. millvalemusic.org