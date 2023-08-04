 Keep your body wet, your phone dry, and your skin unburned with this tubing guide | Pittsburgh City Paper

Keep your body wet, your phone dry, and your skin unburned with this tubing guide

By

click to enlarge Keep your body wet, your phone dry, and your skin unburned with this tubing guide
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Ian Riggins goes tubing on the Kiskiminetas
In the land of rivers, tubing is king. This holds true in Pennsylvania, a state veined by numerous waterways.

This includes the Susquehanna River, which cut through my hometown. If you weren’t boating, waterskiing, pontooning, or jetskiing, you were most likely tubing, the practice of floating with the current in an innertube. The pastime's popularity even led to the creation of an annual water-based fundraiser called Float Your Fanny Down the Susquehanny, the name of which made me cringe every time it was mentioned on local radio stations. (Fans of the Scranton-set sitcom The Office will have heard about this longtime event, and I about freaked when it came out of Ed Helms’ mouth.)

The Pittsburgh region, with its three main rivers and other waterways, boasts plenty of opportunities for summertime tubing, something my friends and I have taken advantage of for years.

As we creep into the August heat, Pittsburgh City Paper decided to provide a guide for first-time or novice tubers, with tips on how to fully enjoy this fun, low-cost activity.

Pick a tubing hotspot

While tempting, tubing on the Monongahela, Allegheny, or Ohio, with their muddy depths, heavy water traffic, and pollution, will probably leave you more scared than relaxed. Instead, look for tributaries and smaller waterways able to provide a pleasant current, and zero barges.

A promising option, and one I have frequented for years, is the Kiskiminetas, or Kiski, a 27-mile-long tributary of the Allegheny River. Areas of the Kiskiminetas are prime spots for non-boating activities like kayaking, fishing, and, of course, tubing. Depending on where you land, you’re likely to pass other groups basking in sun-drenched fun.

Parts of the Clarion River, Stonycreek River near Johnstown, and Ohiopyle have also been cited by websites like Visit PA and Only in Your State as great tubing destinations not terribly far from Pittsburgh.

Coordinate transportation

Tubing is all about getting from point A to point B as leisurely as possible. This means taking multiple cars so that, ultimately, the point B car can help retrieve the point A car that dropped everyone off upriver.

If that sounds like too much of a hassle, there are other options. My tubing crew depends on The River's Edge Canoe & Kayak (3158 River Road, Leechburg). The small shop along the Kiski rents out tubing and other gear and will transport tubers to a designated spot upriver, from which they can float down. Once you hit point B, River's Edge will also pick up the tubes so you can take your sun-drunk self home without worry.
click to enlarge Keep your body wet, your phone dry, and your skin unburned with this tubing guide
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Tubing on the Kiskiminetas

Waterproof everything

To keep dry goods dry, invest in some waterproof bags. These work for storing towels, clothes, food, electronic devices, and anything else you would rather not see succumb to the wet. Some even float, so you can tie them to your tube and let them glide along with you. Quality waterproof bags are usually available through retail companies that specialize in camping or outdoor gear, like REI.

Invest in a cooler tube (or two)

A cooler tube serves to carry more than just coolers full of snacks and cold drinks— it also provides a place to store sunscreen, towels, and anything else packed for your tubing journey. Depending on how you tube, you can either buy one or rent one, then tie it on.

Bulk up on sun protection

This feels like a no-brainer, but given that most tubing excursions can last for several hours, one sunscreen application just won’t cut it. Slather on a base layer, and then pack plenty of spray sunscreen to reapply as you go along — sunscreen made specifically for the face should also be included. Hats and cover-ups (at least the ones you’re not worried about getting dirty) can also help protect you from harmful rays.

Don't wear your best swimsuit or trunks

I learned this the hard way after my black-and-white bikini was dyed brown by river filth. It's best to avoid wearing anything you plan on showing off at the public pool or beach. I now have swimwear specifically earmarked for tubing trips.

Do wear shoes

Footwear can be a tricky thing while tubing. Some prefer flip-flops, others old sneakers. A pair of cheap, stretchy water shoes that completely cover your feet work best. Durable and comfortable, they also make it easier to traverse slippery, muddy banks and river beds.

Watch your phone

My tubing crew has lost multiple phones to the Kiski while taking river selfies. Snag a waterproof pouch made specifically to keep your phone dry and in your possession. The pouches usually come with cords so you can wear the phone around your neck, and you can still scroll and tap through the plastic material, albeit awkwardly.

