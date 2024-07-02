 It's time to name Pittsburgh's USL W League team | Sports | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

It's time to name Pittsburgh's USL W League team

By

click to enlarge It's time to name Pittsburgh's USL W League team
Image courtesy of Pittsburgh Riverhounds
If you haven't heard, Pittsburgh is getting a women's soccer team — and they'll be called either the Confluence, Renegades, Riveters, or Strikers depending on what fans choose over the next two and a half weeks.

"We didn't want something that was being copied from either another city or from a previous team," the Riverhounds' director of communications Matt Grubba tells Pittsburgh City Paper (Hounds ownership was responsible for establishing the new USL W League team and sorting through preliminary naming options). Grubba said the four finalists were winnowed from more than 1,000 entries that included everything from "Boaty McBoatface"-style pranks to names of defunct teams from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s in addition to numerous creative suggestions.

"Actually, Riverhounds was one of the top four names people suggested," Grubbs says. "But ... we'd already determined we want to go with it with a distinct brand for them."

Voting in this final round will be limited to one vote per fan.

Grubba expects the team's name to be announced within approximately the next four weeks. "After that comes design of jerseys design of secondary logos, wordmarks, you know, more enhanced things," he says. The team has some preliminary design ideas ready for each of the four club identities so it can hit the ground running between the end of voting and the W League team's planned launch in 2025.

The W League is a preprofessional league that began play in 2022. It sits below the USL Super League in the U.S. women's soccer pyramid and functions as an incubator for college and even some high-school breakout talent. Grubba says the W League strengthens the national pipeline for women's soccer, noting that "many players from the League have gone on to end up getting drafted in NWSL [or] gone overseas to play in Europe." The league's shorter season typically runs from May to July.

The addition of a W League team locally also means more opportunity for Pittsburgh-area talent. The Riverhounds recently announced plans for a multi-field soccer complex in North Huntingdon that would greatly expand the team youth academy's footprint. The W League team would mean girls building their skills at the academy have an additional option when they age out.

"Right now, after the age of 19, girls just graduate out, go to colleges, or go their separate ways," Grubba says. "And so this bridges that gap from that to the professional level."

While the Riverhounds themselves have scuffled this season, going winless over their last nine fixtures, the team has nonetheless deepened its talent pool and fostered a welcoming fan culture at Highmark Stadium for soccer fans across the region and beyond. Grubba says the emergent W League deepens that commitment at a time when interest in women's soccer is sky-high.

"This vote is the last chance for fans [to name the team]," he says. "We want to see many people get involved." Potential Confluence, Renegades, Riveters, or Strikers fans have until Friday, Jul. 19 to do so on the Riverhounds website.

Tags

Riverhounds defender leaves town to represent his national side

By Jamie Wiggan

Riverhounds defender leaves town to represent his national side

Pittsburgh Riverhounds kick off season with home-opening win at Highmark Stadium

By Pam Smith

Pittsburgh Riverhounds kick off season with home-opening win at Highmark Stadium

Pittsburgh Riverhounds secure postseason spot for fourth consecutive year

By Jason Phox

Pittsburgh Riverhounds secure postseason spot for fourth consecutive year

A Night at the Riverhounds: Soccer, booze, and the Steel Army

By Owen Gabbey

A Night at the Riverhounds: Soccer, booze, and the Steel Army

Enjoy Wrestling delivers a piledriver of fashion, queerness, and inclusivity

By Rachel Wilkinson

Enjoy Wrestling delivers a piledriver of fashion, queerness, and inclusivity

The Thunderbirds are ready for their ninth season of pro ultimate frisbee

By Colin Williams

Two men leap into the air to catch a frisbee thrown by a line of offensive players

Power-ranking the Pirates' 2024 walkup music

By Colin Williams

No. 19 Triolo's bat is fully extended as an Orioles pitcher throws a strike

Pittsburgh is becoming a soccer mecca — even for the away team

By Colin Williams

A goalie dives to intercept a ball kicked by a Rowdies forward
More »
More Sports
All Arts+Entertainment

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 26- 2, 2024

Previous Issues

Brawl in the 'Burgh
18 images

Brawl in the 'Burgh

By Mars Johnson

Ed Simon reflects on the weirder side of Pittsburgh's "soul" in new essay collection

Ed Simon reflects on the weirder side of Pittsburgh's "soul" in new essay collection

By Rege Behe

The Closet is a yinzer vintage paradise

The Closet is a yinzer vintage paradise

By Matt Petras

The Pittsburgh area always has been, and still somehow is, a haven for drive-in movie theaters

The Pittsburgh area always has been, and still somehow is, a haven for drive-in movie theaters

By Amanda Waltz

The legendary Sheila E. is throwing “one big party” at City Winery Pittsburgh

The legendary Sheila E. is throwing “one big party” at City Winery Pittsburgh

By Kate Oczypok

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 27-July 3

Pittsburgh’s top events:
June 27-July 3
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation