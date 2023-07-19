Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

click to enlarge Photos: Courtesy of the publisher

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops. Support local businesses and find your next favorite read.



So to Speak by Terrance Hayes (Penguin Random House)

This National Book Award winner’s seventh collection of poetry is said by its publisher to “explore how we see ourselves and our world, mapping the strange and lyrical grammar of thinking and feeling.”

The Deep Sky: A Novel by Yume Kitasei (Flatiron Books)

This author’s debut novel begins at the precipice of Earth’s environmental collapse. When a team of 80 people assemble to save it, that plan is thwarted by a lethal bomb, and the sole survivor becomes the main suspect.

Blight: Fungi and the Coming Pandemic by Emily Monosson (W.W. Norton & Company)

This highly anticipated nonfiction read from a member of the Ronin Institute for Independent Scholarship is described by its publisher as “a prescient warning about the mysterious and deadly world of fungi—and how to avert further loss across species, including our own.”

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moren-Garcia (Del Ray)

This bestselling author is out with a new novel described by its publisher as “a fabulous meld of Mexican horror movies and Nazi occultism: a dark thriller about the curse that haunts a legendary lost film — and awakens one woman’s hidden powers.”

Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson (Viking)

Music and dance are lifeblood for Stephen in this book, which takes place over the course of three summers in both South London and Ghana. But eventually the music disappears, and everything changes.

Crook Manifesto: A Novel by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

This two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author takes us to 1970s Harlem in this dark but humorous tale of a beleaguered city.