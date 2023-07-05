Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books | Pittsburgh City Paper

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops. Support local businesses and find your next favorite read.



Counterweight by Djuna, translated by Anton Hur (Penguin Random House)

This sci-fi work is described by Penguin Random House as “part cyberpunk, part hardboiled detective fiction, and part parable of South Korea’s neocolonial ambition and its rippling effects.”

Ripe by Sarah Rose Etter (Simon & Schuster)

A miniature black hole threatens to consume a Silicon Valley start-up worker as she contends with corruption, ambition, and an unplanned pregnancy

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel (Penguin Random House)

Scratch your true crime itch with this insightful look at Stéphane Breitwieser, an art thief who, over the course of eight years, carried out more than 200 heists throughout Europe.

Trinity by Zelda Lockhart (HarperCollins)

Three generations of a Black family in North Carolina struggle to, as HarperCollins puts it, “overcome trials and trauma and free themselves from the darkness of the past.”

Do Tell by Lindsay Lynch (Pengin Random House)

A professional character actress gets more than she bargained for when she trades acting for writing a salacious Hollywood gossip column.

Inside the Wolf by Amy Rowland (Hachette)

America’s gun culture is taken to task in this tale about a woman grappling with the accidental shooting death of a child in her Southern hometown.