Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books | Pittsburgh City Paper

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops. Support local businesses and find your next favorite read.

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (HarperCollins)

The best-selling author of Babel returns with a bitingly funny story about a white writer who takes her dead Asian peer’s manuscript and pawns it off as her own.

Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea (Hachette)

Luis Alberto Urrea took inspiration from his mother’s Red Cross service to create this tale about a group of brave women on the frontlines of World War II.

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor (Penguin Random House)

A group of young friends find their lives forever altered during a cabin trip in this coming-of-age story from Brandon Taylor.

The Lost Journals of Sacajawea by Debra Magpie Earling (Milkweed Editions)

An Indigenous author redefines the legacy of Sacajawea, the famed Shoshone guide and translator for the Lewis and Clark expedition.

Chef's Choice by T J Alexander (Simon & Schuster)

Two trans characters embark on a classic rom-com conceit in what Simon & Schuster calls a “swoon-worthy and heartwarming queer love story from a charming new voice in romance.”