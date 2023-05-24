 Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books | Pittsburgh City Paper

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops. Support local businesses and find your next favorite read.

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (HarperCollins)
The best-selling author of Babel returns with a bitingly funny story about a white writer who takes her dead Asian peer’s manuscript and pawns it off as her own.

Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea (Hachette)
Luis Alberto Urrea took inspiration from his mother’s Red Cross service to create this tale about a group of brave women on the frontlines of World War II.

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor (Penguin Random House)
A group of young friends find their lives forever altered during a cabin trip in this coming-of-age story from Brandon Taylor.

The Lost Journals of Sacajawea by Debra Magpie Earling (Milkweed Editions)
An Indigenous author redefines the legacy of Sacajawea, the famed Shoshone guide and translator for the Lewis and Clark expedition.

Chef's Choice by T J Alexander (Simon & Schuster)
Two trans characters embark on a classic rom-com conceit in what Simon & Schuster calls a “swoon-worthy and heartwarming queer love story from a charming new voice in romance.”

City Books. 908 Galveston Ave., North Side. citybookspgh.com

Tags

Related Content

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By Amanda Waltz

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By Amanda Waltz

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By Amanda Waltz

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By Amanda Waltz

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Latest in Literary Arts

Sarah Cypher blends magic realism, queerness, and Palestinian culture in debut novel The Skin and Its Girl

By Jordan Snowden

Sarah Cypher blends magic realism, queerness, and Palestinian culture in debut novel The Skin and Its Girl

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By Amanda Waltz

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books writers reveal the ins and outs of literary events

By Rege Behe

Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books writers reveal the ins and outs of literary events

Author Jeannette Walls talks bootlegging, period writing, and more ahead of Pittsburgh appearance

By Rege Behe

Author Jeannette Walls talks bootlegging, period writing, and more ahead of Pittsburgh appearance
More »
More Literary Arts
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 24-30, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Sarah Cypher blends magic realism, queerness, and Palestinian culture in debut novel The Skin and Its Girl

Sarah Cypher blends magic realism, queerness, and Palestinian culture in debut novel The Skin and Its Girl

By Jordan Snowden

Find music, art, and giant puppet hands at the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

Find music, art, and giant puppet hands at the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

By Amanda Waltz

Millvale Music Festival returns with more venues and events than ever

Millvale Music Festival returns with more venues and events than ever

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh’s Ames Harding is using AI to dazzle the crowd at his shows

Pittsburgh’s Ames Harding is using AI to dazzle the crowd at his shows

By Derek Maiolo

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 25-31

Pittsburgh’s top events:
May 25-31
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation