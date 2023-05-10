 Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books | Pittsburgh City Paper

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops. Support local businesses and find your next favorite read.

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

The Postcard by Anne Berest (Europa Editions)

This highly anticipated French novel offers an “enthralling investigation into family secrets, a poignant tale of mothers and daughters, and a vivid portrait of twentieth-century Parisian intellectual and artistic life.”

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati (Penguin Books)

Fans of Greek mythology should pick up this retelling of the story surrounding the legendary queen who murders her husband, the king of Mycenae.

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

The Many Daughters of Afong Moy by Jamie Ford (Simon & Schuster)

A Chinese-American poet grapples with her family’s legacy of trauma after her daughter begins to behave in troubling ways.

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua (Penguin Random House)

This epic work follows Mei, a tenacious teen girl caught up in the whirlwind of China’s Cultural Revolution.

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

You Are Here by Karin Lin-Greenberg (Penguin Random House)

The inhabitants of a small New York town witness the slow death of their local shopping mall in what Penguin describes as a “keenly perceptive and deeply humane portrait of a community in transition.”

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

The Hurting Kind by Ada Limón (Milkweed Editions)

The latest collection from a U.S. Poet Laureate contains what the New York Times calls “a handful of genuine masterpieces.”

City Books. 908 Galveston Ave., North Side. citybookspgh.com

