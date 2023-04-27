 Get a perfect score on CP's quiz of the month and be entered to win Pirates tickets! | Pittsburgh City Paper

Get a perfect score on CP's quiz of the month and be entered to win Pirates tickets!

By

Hello everyone, and welcome to April's CP quiz of the month! So just a quick introduction to how it works:
  • We put together the quiz based on all our coverage — both arts and news — from the past month. So if you're stuck on a question, you miiiiight want to take a closer look at our website ... but hey, what do we know?
  • If you get 100% on it, you'll be entered to win two tickets to an upcoming Pirates game!
  • If you're one of our lucky winners, we'll notify you by email no later than May 25th. Good luck!

    Featured in this month's quiz:

Tags

Related Content

The Big Fat Pittsburgh City Paper Quiz of the Month

By CP Staff

The Big Fat Pittsburgh City Paper Quiz of the Month

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, New Amsterdam, and more (April 27-29)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, New Amsterdam, and more (April 27-29)

A guide to Pittsburgh maker spaces for your next big project

By Lucy Chen

A guide to Pittsburgh maker spaces for your next big project

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Market Square, and more (April 20-23)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Market Square, and more (April 20-23)

On the Tahn: Dance Parties at Trace, Squirrel Hill Sports Bar, and more (April 13-16)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance Parties at Trace, Squirrel Hill Sports Bar, and more (April 13-16)
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 26- 2, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Metal trio Spotlights moved to Pittsburgh and shined brighter

Metal trio Spotlights moved to Pittsburgh and shined brighter

By Edward Banchs

Sarah Marshall of You're Wrong About talks media frenzies, Turner's iced tea, Flashdance, and more

Sarah Marshall of You're Wrong About talks media frenzies, Turner's iced tea, Flashdance, and more

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, New Amsterdam, and more (April 27-29)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, New Amsterdam, and more (April 27-29)

By Matthew Monroy

A guide to Pittsburgh maker spaces for your next big project

A guide to Pittsburgh maker spaces for your next big project

By Lucy Chen

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh's top events: April 27-May 3

Pittsburgh's top events:
April 27-May 3
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation