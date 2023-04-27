Get a perfect score on CP's quiz of the month and be entered to win Pirates tickets! | Pittsburgh City Paper

- We put together the quiz based on all our coverage — both arts and news — from the past month. So if you're stuck on a question, you miiiiight want to take a closer look at our website ... but hey, what do we know?
- If you get 100% on it, you'll be entered to win two tickets to an upcoming Pirates game!
- If you're one of our lucky winners, we'll notify you by email no later than May 25th. Good luck!
Featured in this month's quiz:
Mel and John Weinstein’s long ascent to the crest of local power
Pittsburgh’s deer are crossing a line. Or, may have already.
Is Pittsburgh's weird terrain making the already-dodgy air quality even dodgier?
Protestors invoke chants and fire outside Pitt's anti-trans "debate"
EXCLUSIVE: Evergreen Cafe parking menace breaks silence after 50 years of pissing off Penn Avenue motorists
Move over, I.C. Light Mango: Pittsburgh has a new summer beer in IC’d Tea
Pitt students call out delayed E.N.S. alerts after Hillman Library active shooter hoax
All the Pittsburgh News You Missed This Week (April 5-April 11)
From lard chips to sweet bologna, here’s a primer on the eastern Pa. foods now available in Pittsburgh