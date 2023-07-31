Enjoy free admission to three Pittsburgh museums all through August | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
The Andy Warhol Museum
Three of the most popular museums in Pittsburgh are free for visitors all through the month of August, offering a way for individuals and families to escape the heat while taking advantage of fun activities, educational opportunities, art and cultural exhibitions, and more.
Beginning on Tue., Aug. 1, The Andy Warhol Museum
, Heinz History Center
, and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh
will become part of 3 For Free
, a month-long program described in a press release as celebrating the three museums for making the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards
.
“We are extremely fortunate to have such great cultural institutions in this city, county, and region, and thanks to the USA TODAY Readers’ Choice Awards, we know that many outside of this area agree,” says County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Just as important as the national honors, are the support that we receive from those who call this community home.”
Fitzgerald also thanks RAD, the Allegheny Regional Asset District, for the funding that made 3 for Free possible. The Allegheny Regional Asset District supports libraries, parks, art attractions, and more in the Pittsburgh area. The organization’s website reads, “With half of the proceeds from Allegheny County additional one percent sales and use tax, RAD has invested over $2 billion in our regional assets since its inception.”
3 for Free will offer free access to shows like The Negro Motorist Green Book at the Heinz History Center
— now on view through Sun., Aug. 13, it covers the titular Green Book, a resource that, from 1936 through 1966, allowed Black Americans to safely travel throughout the United States and beyond.
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Heinz History Center
The Negro Motorist Green Book at the Heinz History Center
The 3 for Free program holds more significant meaning for The Andy Warhol Museum, as it falls on the same month as its artist namesake’s birthday.
“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate this national recognition — and Andy Warhol’s birthday — than to welcome even more visitors to The Andy Warhol Museum during the month of August,” said Steven Knapp, president and CEO of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. “Internationally, The Warhol serves as an ambassador for this region’s incredibly diverse cultural community, and we’re proud to be joining our friends at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Heinz History Center to celebrate the richness of that community.”
For kids, there is a myriad of things to see and do at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, where young visitors will be able to play and learn during various workshops and art and music activities, as well as through exhibitions inspired by author Mo Willems and the PBS animated series Wild Kratts
.
“Providing more opportunities for our children to learn about new art and culture is a way to help them imagine a new future for themselves,” says Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in a press release. “I am grateful to RAD for providing this free admission to some of the best cultural institutions in the country. I encourage all who can to visit during the month of August.”
To avoid overcrowding, anyone interested in visiting the participating 3 for Free museums through August should book free tickets ahead of time online.
“This is going to be a fantastic way to celebrate some of the best places to spend a day in the city,” says RAD board chair Daniel J. Griffin. “All three museums offer experiences that are uniquely Pittsburgh. When you combine them all, there will truly be something for everyone.”