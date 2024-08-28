 Curtains For Christmas mixes seasons and delivers scares | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Curtains For Christmas mixes seasons and delivers scares

Film fans looking for an October thrill with a December spirit should check out the latest project from Pittsburgh filmmaker Steve Rudzinski.

By

click to enlarge Curtains For Christmas mixes seasons and delivers scares
Photo: Courtesy of Steve Rudzinski
Aleen Isley in Curtains for Christmas

If an independent, low-budget horror flick has come out of Pittsburgh in recent years, chances are Steve Rudzinski was behind it.

Rudzinski, a local filmmaker with a long list of credits and a Pittsburgh City Paper Best Of PGH win to his name, recently released Curtains for Christmas. His newest — now available to view on his Patreon and streaming soon on Tubi — is a real seasonal head-spinner, coming out in the summer, but ready for spooky season, while skewering (literally) Christmas films. 

Curtains for Christmas centers around Holly (Aleen Isley), a woman obsessed with holiday rom-coms, who meets a man who shares a similar love. But Holly has a deadly mission to model her life after her favorite films, through violent means if necessary. Rudzinski praises the film for having “a female killer as the lead as well as some positive LGBTQ+ rep with two of the featured couples.” 

For Rudzinski, the film, which is equal parts silly, referential, and gory, sometimes all at once, was a happy accident. 

“2024 was supposed to be a year off for me,” Rudzinski, who, beyond writing and directing, also acts in, produces, and edits many of his films, tells City Paper. He adds that he just finished “what felt like a rapid-fire film-and-release schedule” of several other projects: CarousHELL 2, Amityville Christmas Vacation, Shingles the Movie, and CarousHELL 3

“I wanted to take a year off relaxing and enjoying the results of my work, not having to worry about the process of pre-production, production, and post-production,” he says. 

But when Isley brought up the idea for a female slasher based on holiday rom-coms, he couldn’t resist. “Before she even finished pitching it to me I was already signing because I knew this was such a fun film that we had to make,” he says.

click to enlarge Curtains For Christmas mixes seasons and delivers scares
Photo: Courtesy of Steve Rudzinski
Steve Rudzinski in Curtains for Christmas

The love for movies and, more specifically, the love for making movies, drove much of the process behind Curtains for Christmas. It also presented a challenge for Rudzinski, who had to stick to one genre while paying homage to another, the latter of which required some research.

“It's hard to name specific titles because Aleen and I both watched dozens and dozens of Christmas rom-coms leading up to writing the script, not to mention I just already consider Christmas movies as a favorite genre, so I was probably influenced by many more movies than I'm even aware of,” Rudzinski explains.

There’s a clear love for the process in Rudzinski’s work, a desire to fight for making films you love with people you love. He cites Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead as the moment he realized massive budgets and studio backing are not always necessary for making something commercially viable, as well as creative and entertaining.

The spirit and the consistency that infuses Rudzinski’s work are refreshing, especially at a time when Pittsburgh’s film scene is trying to get back to where it was pre-COVID. Rudzinski’s commitment to funding and shooting projects in the area — he says Curtains for Christmas was shot in Pittsburgh, Bridgeville, Coraopolis, and Washington — also creates jobs for local actors, camera operators, effects artists, musicians, and other filmmaking professionals. More importantly, it demonstrates that anyone can do this, which, ideally, contributes to making a city an attractive place for creatives and artists. 

As Rudzinski put it, “Even when I'm hired by a client to produce and direct a film, I'm arguing for shooting my films in the Pittsburgh area.” 

Rudzinski says 2025 will mark his 15th year of making independent films. When he first started filmmaking in 2010, his original goal was to have 10 releases in the next 10 years (a goal he already surpassed, he notes.) He chalks this up to a system he believes allows him and his crew to produce films in a reasonable amount of time and within a small budget, and this applies to Curtains for Christmas

click to enlarge Curtains For Christmas mixes seasons and delivers scares
Photo: Courtesy of Steve Rudzinski
Aleen Isley in Curtains for Christmas

“Like always, I came up with an outline knowing what I have to work with, what amount of money I reasonably could raise, then wrote a great script that I know ahead of time how I'm going to film,” he explains. “We stick to our schedule, we finish on time, and if I'm editing myself I'm usually doing that at the same time as filming. So that also helps prevent there being a long period of time between shooting and release. I think all of this adding up is what helps me be consistent with releases.”

Tags

Best of PGH 2023: Best Arts + Culture

By Reader Submitted

Best of PGH 2023: Best Arts + Culture

Best Filmmaker 2023: Steve Rudzinski

By CP Staff

Best Filmmaker 2023: Steve Rudzinski

Pittsburgh filmmaker Steve Rudzinski tapped to make horror-comedy Shingles

By Owen Gabbey

Pittsburgh filmmaker Steve Rudzinski tapped to make horror-comedy Shingles

CarousHell the 2nd is your usual bloody, campy, carousel unicorn revenge movie

By Owen Gabbey

CarousHell the 2nd is your usual bloody, campy, carousel unicorn revenge movie

A list of times Pittsburgh yinz’d it up on reality TV

By Amanda Waltz

A list of times Pittsburgh yinz’d it up on reality TV

Love Island's Kaylor Martin discusses the show, viral fame, and her local roots

By Kate Oczypok

A young woman and man eat a spaghetti noodle from opposite ends

A Pittsburgh filmmaker addresses Black infant mortality with help from Viola Davis

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

A Pittsburgh filmmaker addresses Black infant mortality with help from Viola Davis

Kennywood Memories remains nostalgic as ever and more than a little bittersweet

By Rachel Wilkinson

Kennywood Memories remains nostalgic as ever and more than a little bittersweet
More »
More Screen
All Arts+Entertainment

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 28- 3, 2024

Previous Issues

Sudden death basketball tournament at The Jungle
17 images

Sudden death basketball tournament at The Jungle

By Mars Johnson

A list of times Pittsburgh yinz’d it up on reality TV

A list of times Pittsburgh yinz’d it up on reality TV

By Amanda Waltz

These Pittsburgh breweries stimulate the senses through beer and visual art

These Pittsburgh breweries stimulate the senses through beer and visual art

By Aakanksha Agarwal

An ornate bedroom brocade wallpaper and expensive art

Revamped Clayton tour shows the Fricks at their most powerful — and private

By CP Staff

A young woman and man eat a spaghetti noodle from opposite ends

Love Island's Kaylor Martin discusses the show, viral fame, and her local roots

By Kate Oczypok

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation