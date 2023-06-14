Catch these LGBTQ-centered films on the big screen this summer | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of American Cinematheque Mulholland Drive

Mulholland Drive

Originally an aborted TV pilot, David Lynch’s

is … well, Lynchian. The film ostensibly is about Naomi Watts’s Hollywood hopeful Betty Elms and her subsequent descent into a kind of surreal madness spurred by her obsessive love for Laura Harring’s femme fatale-ish amnesiac Rita. Their relationship is doubled, redoubled, and ultimately deranged by the funhouse mirror the film becomes. As Lynch himself has said about the film: “I think people know what

is to them, but they don’t trust it.”

June 14 + 15, 2023. Showtimes vary. Harris Theater, 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-15. trustarts.org

Photo: Courtesy of the Warhol Museum

MS PGH Leather 1997

Pittsburgh Leather Grrrls are reuniting for one-night only with a screening of

, hosted by the 1997 winner of the pageant herself: Tammy Resnick. The program is part of the on-going MS 89 series programmed by Pittsburgh Queer History Project where community members like Resnick are paid to show and discuss the work they had a hand in originally creating with an aim of creating a collective life through our “shared desire for a shared past.”

June 29, 2023., 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. The Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Sold out, but standing room available day of. warhol.org/events

Photo: Courtesy of Chicago Film Society Tomorrow's Promise

The Films of Edward Owens

When Edward Owens died at age 60 in 2010, he hadn’t made a film in 40 years. Owens was a rarity: a brilliant gay and Black filmmaker who made all his films by age 20 in New York’s majority white avant-garde scene. Pittsburgh Sound + Image has put together a program of his rarely seen films for a one-of-a-kind 16mm screening. As a 1970 Film-Makers Coop catalog tells us: “there will be no limit to the amount of beauty and excoriation he may choose to show us.”

July 21, 2023. 8-10 p.m. Eberle Studios. 229 East Ninth Ave., Homestead. $10. eventbrite.com