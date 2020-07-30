News, Dining, Music, Best Of, Arts, Film | Pittsburgh City Paper

How some Pittsburgh-area school districts are planning on reopening during COVID-19

by Julia Maruca Jul 29, 2020

As schools attempt to figure out what the fall semester will look like for students, the Pennsylvania Department of Education has required all school districts to submit health and safety guidelines laying out their precautions and plans for the upcoming school year, while the country is still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The plans explain different options for students, describing new safety measures as well as how rules will change depending on whether the state is in the Red, Yellow, or Green phase...