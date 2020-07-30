 News, Dining, Music, Best Of, Arts, Film | Pittsburgh City Paper

Scott Ross, 32, skates at Pitcher skatepark in Carnegie.

Concrete camaraderie — finding acceptance in skateboarding

By Jared Wickerham

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offices on the North Side

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union journalists will vote to go on strike

By Ryan Deto

Jordan Corcoran

Pittsburgh author Jordan Corcoran addresses mental health in new children’s book

By Jordan Snowden

At Home With: Kyley Coleman, founder of Instagram account @BlackOwnedPGH

At Home With: Kyley Coleman, founder of Instagram account @BlackOwnedPGH

By Hannah Lynn

Stick Figure and Flying Embers release hard kombucha collaboration

by Jordan Snowden

We may not be able to travel somewhere tropical at the moment, but we can at least pretend with the new hard kombucha collaboration from Flying Embers and reggae and dub band Stick Figure. Clocking in at 7% ABV, the alcoholic beverage combines mango and coconut flavors reminiscent of warmer weather, just like the music from Stick Figure...

After criticizing COVID mitigation efforts, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler self-quarantines following possible exposure

by Julia Maruca

Back in early June, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Peters) criticized Pennsylvania’s coronavirus shutdown efforts, saying they went too far because he believed U.S. was not going to experience as sharp an outbreak as countries like Italy and Spain. “[Americans] should never be fooled again by the people that told us how to handle this pandemic,” he told WESA...

Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner

by Maggie Weaver

Tonight, a group of Bloomfield restaurants are combining their talents to put on the neighborhood’s first Support our Street spaghetti dinner. The dinner, which includes all the fixings of the classic meal – salad, garlic bread, homemade pasta with red sauce, and dessert – is a collaboration between Sausalido, Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette, Linea Verde Green Market, and Lot 17, all located within a few steps of each other on Liberty Avene...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

by Ryan Deto

UPDATE — 1:00 p.m., Fri., July 31: Number of today's new confirmed positive cases in Allegheny County: 244* Number of today's new hospitalizations in Allegheny County: 33 Number of today's new confirmed coronavirus deaths in Allegheny County: 4 Number of today's total coronavirus tests in Allegheny County: 2,616...

Concrete camaraderie — finding acceptance in skateboarding

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

by Jared Wickerham

This week while taking a portrait of Nicholas Anglin, founder of Black, Young, and Educated, I was reminded of why I first started skateboarding and what it's meant to my life and career in photojournalism. Nick arrived downtown on a skateboard, something he wanted to feature in his portrait accompanying his online interview on his activism work in the city and in our "First Shot" section in this week's print issue...

Pa. legislator says the "unmasked community" faces harassment because people were mean to him online

by Ryan Deto

This story was originally posted on Wed., July 29 and updated on Thu., July 30 with comments from Gov. Wolf. Pennsylvania state Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) issued a statement today declaring that the "unmasked community" in Pennsylvania is facing "hateful and intolerant" comments on social media and the internet...

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/30/20

by Lynn Cullen

Video Archive Meditation is something Lynn has been trying to do more often...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union journalists will vote to go on strike

by Ryan Deto

Journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will soon vote to go on strike following a move by management that implemented parts of a new contract without consent of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, the union representing more than 120 journalists currently on staff at the paper. The Post-Gazette is the largest newspaper in Western Pennsylvania, and its reporters were awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2019 for their coverage of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting...

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/29/20

by Lynn Cullen

Video Archive All this time wearing a mask, and isolating has actually made Lynn feel unmasked, due to her no longer feeling the need to wear makeup or dress up...

Pittsburgh author Jordan Corcoran addresses mental health in new children’s book

by Jordan Snowden

Jordan Corcoran feels she would have sought help for her generalized anxiety disorder and panic disorder much sooner if there wasn’t such a huge stigma around mental health. That's why the Pittsburgh author is self-publishing a children’s book, Little Lucy and the Little Butterflies, on Aug. 8 in hopes of creating a more accepting world around mental health...

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

by Maggie Weaver

At first glance, the menu at El Sabor Latin Kitchen, Penn Avenue's newest spot, seems to reflect the same bill of dishes you would expect from a Latin American chain restaurant: some classic dishes, with an Americanized twist. The restaurant is run by a trio of food industry vets — Rebecca Avila; her husband, Henry; and their business partner Brian Magaritz — who all have experience in local kitchens...

Seven Days of Music: July 30-Aug. 5

by Jordan Snowden

Thu., July 30 (livestream) Code Orange. twitch.tv/codeorangeofficial Following the band’s livestreamed record release show at an empty Roxian Theatre, Code Orange is back with UNDER THE SKIN...

At Home With: Kyley Coleman, founder of Instagram account @BlackOwnedPGH

by Hannah Lynn

Everybody is dealing with COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions in different ways. While there's no single right way to cope — social distancing and staying TF home aside — connecting with friends, family, and neighbors is a good place to start...

Pittsburgh’s restaurant workers say they are bearing all the brunt of the region’s coronavirus spike, but are seeing little benefits

by Ryan Deto

The pressure to keep restaurants open in Allegheny County has been immense. Even as restaurants and bars have been one of the driving forces of the June and July coronavirus spike, restaurant owners protested to reopen their establishments, conservative politicians have lobbied on their behalf, and indoor dining restrictions were lifted as the county still sees triple-digit new COVID-19 cases each day...

How some Pittsburgh-area school districts are planning on reopening during COVID-19

by Julia Maruca

As schools attempt to figure out what the fall semester will look like for students, the Pennsylvania Department of Education has required all school districts to submit health and safety guidelines laying out their precautions and plans for the upcoming school year, while the country is still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The plans explain different options for students, describing new safety measures as well as how rules will change depending on whether the state is in the Red, Yellow, or Green phase...

Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: July 30-Aug. 5

by Hannah Lynn

Thu., July 30 [A]Part at UnSmoke Systems Check out artist Jeff Repko's colorful and geometric sculptures in his exhibit [A]part at Unsmoke Systems Artspace. The exhibit can be viewed online, in-person by appointment through Aug. 2, or through a virtual Zoom tour...

Faces of Activism: Nicholas Anglin, founder of Black, Young, and Educated

by Jared Wickerham and Lisa Cunningham

Full name: Nicholas Anglin Pronouns: He/Him Age: 18 Neighborhood: Verona What inspired you to start Black, Young, and Educated?

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: July 30-Aug. 6

by Rob Brezsny

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): "Notice what no one else notices and you'll know what no one else knows," says actor Tim Robbins. That's perfect counsel for you right now, Leo...

Most Crazy Mocha coffee shops haven’t reopened and some longtime employees were told they were fired. Why?

by Ryan Deto

Unlike other coffee shop chains like Starbucks or Commonplace Coffee, the large Pittsburgh regional chain Crazy Mocha hasn’t been quick to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Out of the two dozen stores it operates in the region, only five are open, and most of those are just kiosks in hospitals...

