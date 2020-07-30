News, Dining, Music, Best Of, Arts, Film | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner
Tonight, a group of Bloomfield restaurants are combining their talents to put on the neighborhood’s first Support our Street spaghetti dinner. The dinner, which includes all the fixings of the classic meal – salad, garlic bread, homemade pasta with red sauce, and dessert – is a collaboration between Sausalido, Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette, Linea Verde Green Market, and Lot 17, all located within a few steps of each other on Liberty Avene...