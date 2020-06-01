Wearing, Making, and Selling Masks Thanks To A Local Business Request

click to enlarge Photo: Alterations Express

Alterations Express is now a resource for today’s new fashion and safety statement: cloth masks.

“Customers and businesses can buy one, two, or 200 masks on the spot," says Gino Rondinelli, owner of the alterations store. Rondinelli, after closing his locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, transformed his family-owned clothing care company into a mask production facility.

“We were contacted by a Pennsylvania manufacturing company asking for several thousand masks for their workers,” he explains. “We quickly learned masks were not easy to find, especially in large quantities. There were challenges in making the shift to producing rather than altering garments, especially with getting material and supplies.”

“But,” he continues, “knowing we could help keep people safe and help other businesses, everyone in the company rallied to make it happen. In a few short weeks, we had tested designs, made patterns, and produced more than 8,000 masks. Then, we kept sewing.”

As of May 26, all 13 Alterations Express locations have reopened for all clothing care services, including professional fittings and alterations, though mask production has not stopped.

“We have modified our store layout and our service procedures to help keep our employees and our customers safe.” Rondinelli shares. “I am so proud of our team for pushing through so many changes. Providing this product in a time of need is a new part of our company story.”

Hundreds of mask patterns and color combinations are on display at every location. Bulk orders for businesses, gatherings, and organizations are available in stores or can be shipped anywhere in the country through the warehouse.



To order, call 800-221-1198 ext 117.





Alterations Express Locations:

Bridgeville

1597 Washington Pike

Bridgeville PA 15017

Phone: 412-279-0197

East Liberty

6401 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh PA 15206

Phone: 412-661-0538

North Hills

8199 McKnight Road

North Hills PA 15237

Phone: 412-364-6373

Warrendale

17015 Perry Hwy

Warrendale PA 15086

Phone: 724-799-8889