Thursday, March 26, 2020

Isaly’s Ice Cream Re-introduces Fan Favorite from Traditional Isaly’s Store Days – Toasted Almond Fudge

Now available in local grocery stores

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge Scooping ice cream in a traditional Isaly’s store - PHOTO: ISALY’S, LLC
Photo: Isaly’s, LLC
Scooping ice cream in a traditional Isaly’s store

Isaly’s — makers of chipped chopped ham, barbecue sauce, and old fashioned ice cream — is expanding their ice cream line with a highly requested flavor from the ice cream counter archives: Toasted Almond Fudge — crunchy toasted almonds in Isaly’s rich chocolate ice cream. Isaly’s Ice Cream can now be found in pints in Giant Eagle’s freezer section along with Kuhn’s, Shop n Save’s, and other local grocery stores. Additional flavors available: Whitehouse Cherry, Maricopa, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, and Chocolate.

More information available at isalys.com

