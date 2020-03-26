Isaly’s Ice Cream Re-introduces Fan Favorite from Traditional Isaly’s Store Days – Toasted Almond Fudge

click to enlarge Photo: Isaly’s, LLC Scooping ice cream in a traditional Isaly’s store

Isaly’s — makers of chipped chopped ham, barbecue sauce, and old fashioned ice cream — is expanding their ice cream line with a highly requested flavor from the ice cream counter archives: Toasted Almond Fudge — crunchy toasted almonds in Isaly’s rich chocolate ice cream. Isaly’s Ice Cream can now be found in pints in Giant Eagle’s freezer section along with Kuhn’s, Shop n Save’s, and other local grocery stores. Additional flavors available: Whitehouse Cherry, Maricopa, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, and Chocolate.

More information available at isalys.com