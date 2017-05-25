Thursday, May 25, 2017
D.C. rapper Wale brings The Shine Tour to Stage AE
By Jordan Miller
Wale got up close and personal with concert goers during his tour stop at Stage AE in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. The D.C. rapper, decked out in a Barack Obama shirt, kept walking down ramps to get closer to his fans.
After the show, @SarahLiz_the1st tweeted
, “My god @wale you’re the shit #pittsburgh.”
Wale’s response? “Y’all were."
Photo intern Jordan Miller was there to capture the scene.
