Thursday, May 25, 2017

D.C. rapper Wale brings The Shine Tour to Stage AE

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge Wale at Stage AE on Wed., May 24 - CP PHOTOS BY JORDAN MILLER
  • CP photos by Jordan Miller
  • Wale at Stage AE on Wed., May 24

Wale got up close and personal with concert goers during his tour stop at Stage AE in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. The D.C. rapper, decked out in a Barack Obama shirt, kept walking down ramps to get closer to his fans.

After the show, @SarahLiz_the1st tweeted, “My god @wale you’re the shit #pittsburgh.”

Wale’s response? “Y’all were."

Photo intern Jordan Miller was there to capture the scene.

click to enlarge wale2.jpg
click to enlarge wale3.jpg
click to enlarge wale4.jpg
click to enlarge wale5.jpg
click to enlarge wale6.jpg

