Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Little Italy Days, Pittsburgh's own Joker moment, and more

Friday, August 19, 2022
welcome to Little Italy Days brought to you by the UPMC Gout Center— J-Ro ⚖️ (@jtrpgh) August 17, 2022
That's right: everyone's favorite nominally Italian neighborhood festival put on by a private event planning company is back! Personally, this is a very exciting time of year for me because it's the only time I allow myself to purchase a Cricket Wireless prepaid phone plan and take advantage of the low, low rates provided by energy supplier Green Mountain Energy. When I do so, I feel a connection to my Italian heritage —1% broadly Southern European, according to a 23andme test I took many moons ago!
Shaler dads arriving for Little Italy Days pic.twitter.com/LIwGXMaAMZ— Chief Justice Keef (@ohip13) August 18, 2022
August 16, 2022Check out our newest issue of City Paper! We admit that this was a bold choice for a cover, but we wanted to pay tribute to Dr. Seuss with this sublime choice of rhyme. Sure, it might not "make sense," but it's actually an absurdist statement a la Duchamp that reveals the bizarre nature of the times we're living in. In this case, that means Metallica's recent tour stop in Pittsburgh and The Notorious N.U.T.
And finally, I must include some of our own content in a moment of self-promoting zen. And while I can neither confirm nor deny that I am the person behind the mask in this TikTok, I will say that the mask smells like ass when you have it on.
@pghcitypaper this is not my beautiful house! this is not my beautiful wife! (it is, however, my beautiful pigeon.) #DoritosDareToBeBurned #adultswim #fyp #pigeon ♬ Running Away - VANO 3000 & BADBADNOTGOOD & Samuel T. Herring
