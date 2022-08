Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: a eulogy for the Highland Park pool, a catfish driver, No-Nutting August, and more

Posted By Hannah Kinney-Kobre on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge CP Photo: Hannah Kinney-Kobre It's been a week.

not having a hot girl summer instead i am having a highland park pool summer pic.twitter.com/NsmALu6dtV — blake deadly (@arbybeast) August 8, 2022

A Westmoreland County fisherman made a big catch when his fish finder discovered a full sized pick up at the bottom of Bridgeport Dam reservoir. First responders recovered the vehicle finding only a large catfish inside. Park police are trying to locate the trucks owner. pic.twitter.com/w38jP9ybG6 — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) August 11, 2022

We will never sell to Bob Nutting. — Maggie's Farm Rum (@MaggiesFarmRum) August 11, 2022

This is too heavy for a garbage can in front of Spak pic.twitter.com/nhUB9LgIlN — alaina (@pghisbeautiful) August 12, 2022

Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh – a column providing you with Pittsburgh’s greatest hits of the week. I’m your host Hannah, and today we’ve got a doozy, starting off with:Here at, we mourn the loss of the 2022 Highland Park pool . As A&E editor Amanda Waltz said on seeing this: “What have they done to my boy!? My beautiful boy!” Our beautiful, scenic staycation destination, a pool truly for the girls and gays. Summer won’t be the same without you. (RIP 2022 Highland Park Pool, 2022-2022)On the other hand, there is something very real about this image as we head toward the end of August. We begin summer with so much hope — like the Highland Park Pool when it first opened for the season, clear and perfectly blue and filled with chemicals — but, by the end of it, we too are closed down for the rest of the year and filled with mud. Makes you think!Is this technically in Pittsburgh? No. But is it spiritually in Pittsburgh? I’d argue yes, if only for the fact that the only “person of interest” with regards to the truck is a large catfish who was simply trying to nest in his new apartment. We hope they put the truck back in the reservoir and let nature take its course.With the recent news that someone has been Nutting ( Bob Nutting, that is ) in Pittsburgh’s whiskey and cider, it’s nice to know our rum will stay Nut-free. Another note on this: if I was a very rich man with a controversial track record (to say the least) and my last name happened to be “Nutting,” I feel like I would probably go ahead and get it changed. Or, you know, maybe go by something else. I hear “Bob No-Nutting” is available. But, hey … to each their own.This one genuinely scared me a little! Whether or not you believe former Mayor Bill Peduto is our lord and savior Jesus Christ, why would you put this eerie message in front of Spak? Spak??? Let us eat our pickle pizzas in peace, man.