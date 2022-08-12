 Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: a eulogy for the Highland Park pool, a catfish driver, No-Nutting August, and more

Blogh

Friday, August 12, 2022

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Eulogy for a local pool, a catfish driver, and more

Posted By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge A person wearing a pigeon mask rests its head on a keyboard
CP Photo: Hannah Kinney-Kobre
It's been a week.
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh – a column providing you with Pittsburgh’s greatest hits of the week. I’m your host Hannah, and today we’ve got a doozy, starting off with:
Here at Pittsburgh City Paper, we mourn the loss of the 2022 Highland Park pool. As A&E editor Amanda Waltz said on seeing this: “What have they done to my boy!? My beautiful boy!” Our beautiful, scenic staycation destination, a pool truly for the girls and gays. Summer won’t be the same without you. (RIP 2022 Highland Park Pool, 2022-2022)

On the other hand, there is something very real about this image as we head toward the end of August. We begin summer with so much hope — like the Highland Park Pool when it first opened for the season, clear and perfectly blue and filled with chemicals — but, by the end of it, we too are closed down for the rest of the year and filled with mud. Makes you think!

Is this technically in Pittsburgh? No. But is it spiritually in Pittsburgh? I’d argue yes, if only for the fact that the only “person of interest” with regards to the truck is a large catfish who was simply trying to nest in his new apartment. We hope they put the truck back in the reservoir and let nature take its course.


With the recent news that someone has been Nutting (Bob Nutting, that is) in Pittsburgh’s whiskey and cider, it’s nice to know our rum will stay Nut-free. Another note on this: if I was a very rich man with a controversial track record (to say the least) and my last name happened to be “Nutting,” I feel like I would probably go ahead and get it changed. Or, you know, maybe go by something else. I hear “Bob No-Nutting” is available. But, hey … to each their own.

This one genuinely scared me a little! Whether or not you believe former Mayor Bill Peduto is our lord and savior Jesus Christ, why would you put this eerie message in front of Spak? Spak??? Let us eat our pickle pizzas in peace, man.
Seen anything weird you think is deserving of inclusion in this very serious column that will no doubt land its author the Pulitzer someday? Send it to hkobre@pghcitypaper.com!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pittsburgh City Paper promotes designer Lucy Chen to Art Director

Previous Post

Pittsburgh City Paper promotes designer Lucy Chen to Art Director

Trending

Speaking of...

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: 2 Fern 2 Hollow, very online doctors, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: 2 Fern 2 Hollow, very online doctors, and more

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Geysers, toilet barbecues, cheese ball pyramids, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Geysers, toilet barbecues, cheese ball pyramids, and more

Western Pennsylvania GOP taps ‘Trump House’ creator Rossi for state House run

By Stephen Caruso

Western Pennsylvania GOP taps ‘Trump House’ creator Rossi for state House run

Monessen passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance, becomes first town in Westmoreland County to offer such civil rights protections

By Ryan Deto

Monessen passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance, becomes first town in Westmoreland County to offer such civil rights protections
More »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 10-16, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh City Paper promotes designer Lucy Chen to Art Director

Pittsburgh City Paper promotes designer Lucy Chen to Art Director

By CP Staff

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: 2 Fern 2 Hollow, very online doctors, and more

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: 2 Fern 2 Hollow, very online doctors, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Geysers, toilet barbecues, cheese ball pyramids, and more

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Geysers, toilet barbecues, cheese ball pyramids, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Pittsburgh City Paper wins 2022 Pittsburgh Black Media Federation awards

Pittsburgh City Paper wins 2022 Pittsburgh Black Media Federation awards

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation