Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: a eulogy for the Highland Park pool, a catfish driver, No-Nutting August, and more

Friday, August 12, 2022
Here at Pittsburgh City Paper, we mourn the loss of the 2022 Highland Park pool. As A&E editor Amanda Waltz said on seeing this: “What have they done to my boy!? My beautiful boy!” Our beautiful, scenic staycation destination, a pool truly for the girls and gays. Summer won’t be the same without you. (RIP 2022 Highland Park Pool, 2022-2022)
not having a hot girl summer instead i am having a highland park pool summer pic.twitter.com/NsmALu6dtV— blake deadly (@arbybeast) August 8, 2022
Is this technically in Pittsburgh? No. But is it spiritually in Pittsburgh? I’d argue yes, if only for the fact that the only “person of interest” with regards to the truck is a large catfish who was simply trying to nest in his new apartment. We hope they put the truck back in the reservoir and let nature take its course.
A Westmoreland County fisherman made a big catch when his fish finder discovered a full sized pick up at the bottom of Bridgeport Dam reservoir. First responders recovered the vehicle finding only a large catfish inside. Park police are trying to locate the trucks owner. pic.twitter.com/w38jP9ybG6— Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) August 11, 2022
With the recent news that someone has been Nutting (Bob Nutting, that is) in Pittsburgh’s whiskey and cider, it’s nice to know our rum will stay Nut-free. Another note on this: if I was a very rich man with a controversial track record (to say the least) and my last name happened to be “Nutting,” I feel like I would probably go ahead and get it changed. Or, you know, maybe go by something else. I hear “Bob No-Nutting” is available. But, hey … to each their own.
We will never sell to Bob Nutting.— Maggie's Farm Rum (@MaggiesFarmRum) August 11, 2022
This one genuinely scared me a little! Whether or not you believe former Mayor Bill Peduto is our lord and savior Jesus Christ, why would you put this eerie message in front of Spak? Spak??? Let us eat our pickle pizzas in peace, man.
This is too heavy for a garbage can in front of Spak pic.twitter.com/nhUB9LgIlN— alaina (@pghisbeautiful) August 12, 2022
Tags: Spak Bros , Westmoreland County , Highland Park Pool , Stay Weird Pittsburgh , Maggie's Farm , Bob Nutting , Image