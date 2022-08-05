Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: 2 Fern 2 Hollow, very online doctors, and more

Posted By Hannah Kinney-Kobre on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham Nellie Fly, our pigeon mascot, enjoying Downtown Pittsburgh's Night Market in Market Square

This jar of peanut butter, packed in a checked bag at @PITairport, triggered an alarm. When a @TSA officer investigated why it alarmed, three vape canisters with marijuana that were wrapped in plastic bags were pulled from the jar. TSA isn't searching for drugs, but . . . 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6XgFWhZCJG — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) August 4, 2022

No one:



Everyone in Squirrel Hill stopping what they’re doing to watch the fern hollow bridge beams get delivered: pic.twitter.com/MLRGd81mvK — Annie (@AnnieOnTV) August 2, 2022

lol i called central outreach about the monkeypox vax and the provider i reached was like "you should get it if you're having a hot girl summer" — larī (@mothrmushroom) August 2, 2022

click to enlarge Craiglist The hauntingly large stuffed monkey in question