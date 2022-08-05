Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: 2 Fern 2 Hollow, very online doctors, and more

Friday, August 5, 2022
Despite the clear idiocy (ingenuity?) of this plan, I must salute our fallen soldier with a mention in this column because of the sheer commitment this required. I mean, can you imagine trying to excavate a little vape cartridge from a jar of peanut butter aka the stickiest and densest substance known to man? That's some serious Indiana Jones shit.
This jar of peanut butter, packed in a checked bag at @PITairport, triggered an alarm. When a @TSA officer investigated why it alarmed, three vape canisters with marijuana that were wrapped in plastic bags were pulled from the jar. TSA isn't searching for drugs, but . . . 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6XgFWhZCJG— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) August 4, 2022
What’s long, hard, and causing issues with traffic in Squirrel Hill? That’s right: it’s the beams for the Fern Hollow Bridge, take two. This time, hopefully without major structural issues that remain unaddressed for years on end, resulting in an ill-timed national news story on the same day the president comes to the city to give a speech on infrastructure!
No one:— Annie (@AnnieOnTV) August 2, 2022
Everyone in Squirrel Hill stopping what they’re doing to watch the fern hollow bridge beams get delivered: pic.twitter.com/MLRGd81mvK
On one hand, as a social media manager, I have to respect someone who is this open in their place of work. On the other hand, this recalls the meme format “if your lawyer looks like this (oversized blazer, prominent finger rings, JNCO jeans, etc.) you’re going to jail.” If your doctor is asking if you’re having a hot girl summer, I’m sorry, chief, but you’re getting monkeypox!
lol i called central outreach about the monkeypox vax and the provider i reached was like "you should get it if you're having a hot girl summer"— larī (@mothrmushroom) August 2, 2022
August 3, 2022Finally, someone asking the important questions! I would riff on this more, but honestly, this person seems very sweet and I want them to get over their deer anxieties. Anyone wanna go to this guy’s house with a tape of Bambi?
