Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Geysers, toilet barbecues, cheese ball pyramids, and more

Friday, July 29, 2022
Alright, maybe we want one of these for our office, but so what? We tip our hats to the genius who invented this toilet barbecue/cooler combo, an object that combines the Dadaist impulse of Duchamp’s Fountain with the utility of the multitool. Next!
y'all wanna see some yinzer shit pic.twitter.com/dlUN9beOVd— i'm just saying! (@DavisGalvin) July 28, 2022
Today, I heard and saw a rustling in my back yard. I thought it was the groundhog so I braced myself for his middle...Posted by Brian Broome on Sunday, July 24, 2022
Beautiful, a natural wonder in the midst of our fair city! We say natural because, like all Pittsburgh geysers, it's the result of people and city officials actively refusing to interfere in structural issues resulting from natural processes. Nature is healing, yinz.
And, best for last: this new piece of art that’s found its way to Downtown Pittsburgh as part of a Cultural Trust initiative. The piece — a 26-foot-high inflatable sculpture by French (no comment) artist Cyril Lancelin — is entitled, appropriately, “Pyramid XL Sphere.”
what if we kissed under the utz cheese balls pyramid? pic.twitter.com/9bd59GOBrx— sounds like byordan (@BjORDAN____) July 27, 2022
Tags: Garfield's Nightmare , PWSA , Pittsburgh , Stay Weird Pittsburgh , Craigslist , Twitter , Brian Broome , Image