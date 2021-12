Posted By Lisa Cunningham on Fri, Dec 31, 2021 at 8:00 AM

2021 was another dumpster fire of a year, kicking off with the Capitol insurrection, then continuing with the pandemic raging on as COVID cases grew amid battles over masks and vaccinations. Sure, there were some bright spots. (Check out our 2021 People of the Year winners for some examples.) But we're pretty sure most of us are in agreement that we're all just happy to see this year finally come to an end.

So what didreaders want to read about during this year of contention? Penises. That's right. A story about tiny penises was our most-read story of the year. (We love you for that.) But you clicked on some serious stuff as well, along with our writers' great arts and food stories. You also looked for advice on where to get out of town and, bless your alternative loving hearts, you were really into a painting of a duck.