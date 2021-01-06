Help wanted: Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking two student interns

Pittsburgh City Paper
is currently seeking two student interns for the spring semester. Interns must be students currently enrolled in Pittsburgh-area colleges or universities, no exceptions. Each internship includes a small weekly stipend, and BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Both internships are available immediately, and will last through April 2020.
News Reporting Intern
The spring reporting intern will pitch and write stories for both print and online, with a strong focus on news and community outreach reporting. Basic writing and reporting experience is required. Previous work in student media is recommended. Please send résumé, cover letter, and writing samples to news editor Ryan Deto, ryandeto@pghcitypaper.com
. Internship includes a small weekly stipend. BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.
Photo Intern
We are looking for a student photojournalist with an artistic eye who can tell a story through images. Editorial work will include shooting news and arts, both for print and online. Weekend availability is required. Prior student newspaper work and an outgoing personality a plus. Send a résumé and a link to an online portfolio to staff photographer Jared Wickerham, jwickerham@pghcitypaper.com
. Internship includes a small weekly stipend. BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.