 Help wanted: Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking two student interns | Blogh

Blogh

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Help wanted: Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking two student interns

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM

click to enlarge pittsburgh-city-paper-interns.jpg
Pittsburgh City Paper is currently seeking two student interns for the spring semester. Interns must be students currently enrolled in Pittsburgh-area colleges or universities, no exceptions. Each internship includes a small weekly stipend, and BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Both internships are available immediately, and will last through April 2020.

News Reporting Intern

The spring reporting intern will pitch and write stories for both print and online, with a strong focus on news and community outreach reporting. Basic writing and reporting experience is required. Previous work in student media is recommended. Please send résumé, cover letter, and writing samples to news editor Ryan Deto, ryandeto@pghcitypaper.com. Internship includes a small weekly stipend. BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Photo Intern

We are looking for a student photojournalist with an artistic eye who can tell a story through images. Editorial work will include shooting news and arts, both for print and online. Weekend availability is required. Prior student newspaper work and an outgoing personality a plus. Send a résumé and a link to an online portfolio to staff photographer Jared Wickerham, jwickerham@pghcitypaper.com. Internship includes a small weekly stipend. BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Pittsburgh City Paper writers win Pittsburgh Black Media Federation awards

Previous Post

Pittsburgh City Paper writers win Pittsburgh Black Media Federation awards

Trending

DA Zappala says he’s renewing charges on some protesters at mayor’s order; Peduto denies, says Zappala is spreading disinformation
John Fetterman is exploring a run for U.S. Senate in 2022
Block Communication family member supports insurrection online as BCI journalists allege management edited stories to "downplay" the events
Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle calls on impeachment of Trump following insurrection at Capitol
An ode to Alex Trebek during the final week of his Jeopardy! episodes
Top Stories
Advertisement:
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 6-12, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Susan Allan Block's social media post in response to criticism of the Capitol insurrection

Block Communication family member supports insurrection online as BCI journalists allege management edited stories to "downplay" the events

By Ryan Deto

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (left) and Rick Saccone (right)

Sen. Mastriano and former state rep. Saccone among Trump supporters who occupied U.S. Capitol

By Ryan Deto

Stephen Zappala (left) and Bill Peduto (right)

DA Zappala says he’s renewing charges on some protesters at mayor’s order; Peduto denies, says Zappala is spreading disinformation

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation