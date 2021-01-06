Help wanted: Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking four student interns

Pittsburgh City Paper
is currently seeking four student interns for the fall semester. Interns must be students currently enrolled in Pittsburgh-area colleges or universities. City Paper’
s internship program offers real-world experience with professional training, and each internship includes a weekly stipend of $60, with college credits available if applicable. Each position will require a commitment of 15 hours per week. Applications are due Wed., Aug. 18.
News Reporting Intern
The fall reporting intern will pitch and write stories for both print and online, with a strong focus on news and community outreach reporting. Basic writing and reporting experience is required. Previous work in student media is recommended. Interns should be able to turn stories around quickly and are encouraged to pitch ideas often. Please send résumé, cover letter, and writing samples to managing editor Ryan Deto, ryandeto@pghcitypaper.com
. This internship lasts from Sept. 1-Dec. 23.
A&E Writing Intern
The A&E intern will pitch and write arts & entertainment stories for both print and online, with a strong focus on visual arts, theater, and music reporting. Basic writing and reporting experience is required. Previous work in student media, such as college newspapers or magazines, is recommended. Please send résumé, cover letter, and writing samples to A&E editor Amanda Waltz, awaltz@pghcitypaper.com
. This internship lasts from Sept. 1-Dec. 23.
Photo Intern
The photo intern should be a student photojournalist with an artistic eye who can tell a story through images. Editorial work will include photographing news and arts, both for print and online. Weekend availability is required. Prior student newspaper work and an outgoing personality are a plus. Send a résumé and a link to an online portfolio to staff photographer Jared Wickerham, jwickerham@pghcitypaper.com
. This internship lasts from Sept. 1-Dec. 23.
Fall Marketing Intern
The fall marketing intern will report to the Advertising Director and will last from Sept. 1-Nov. 26. The role will provide experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. The two major projects this intern position will assist through completion during the Fall duration is the 2021 Best of Pittsburgh celebration and Pittsburgh City Paper’
s 2022 Media Kit.
Responsibilities will include:
- Planning and setting up the City Paper booth at planned Fall events
- Assisting in coordination and administrative needs for the 2021 Best of Pittsburgh event
- Collecting and organizing marketing data for the 2022 Media Kit
Requirements:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Knowledge of MS Office and/or Google Suite Office
- Passion for the marketing industry and desire for real-time experience
Interested students should email a cover letter and resume to Advertising Director, Jasmine M. Hughes at jhughes@pghcitypaper.com
.