Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Help wanted: Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking two fall student interns

Pittsburgh City Paper is currently seeking two student interns for the fall semester. Interns must be students currently enrolled in Pittsburgh-area colleges or universities, no exceptions. Each internship includes a small weekly stipend, and BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Both internships are available immediately, and will last through December 2020.

News Reporting Intern

The fall news reporting intern will pitch and write stories for both print and online, with a strong focus on activism and community outreach reporting. Basic writing and reporting experience is required. Previous work in student media is recommended. Please send résumé, cover letter, and samples to editor-in-chief Lisa Cunningham, lcunning@pghcitypaper.com. Internship includes a small stipend. BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Photo Intern

We are looking for a student photojournalist with an artistic eye who can tell a story through images. Editorial work will include shooting news and arts, both for print and online, with a strong focus on activism and community photography. Weekend availability is required. Prior student newspaper work and an outgoing personality a plus. Send a résumé and a link to an online portfolio to staff photographer Jared Wickerham, jwickerham@pghcitypaper.com. Internship includes a small stipend. BIPOC candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

