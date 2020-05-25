CPQuestionOfTheWeek: Pick your Pittsburgh quarantine house

click to enlarge
CP Illustration: Josie Norton
Never one to miss a good social media trend, we jumped on the bandwagon last month and created our own "Pick Your Pittsburgh Quarantine House" meme that gave us some good laughs:
But now a month has passed, and we're still haunted by readers telling us their favorites weren't included in our original list. Since we're still in the yellow phase and a lot of us are still stuck at home, we thought we might as well continue the fun. It's time to pick your own quarantine house! It's this week's #CPQuestionOfTheWeek.
You're quarantined with one Pittsburgh celebrity, one Pittsburgh food, and one Pittsburgh drink: What do you choose?
Scroll down to see who our readers chose when left to their own imaginations. (But, for the record, I still think our House No. 6 sounds like a blast.)
"Mister Rogers.
Potato Patch fries.
Arnold Palmer drink.
#sopittsburgh"
— Brian K. Root
on Twitter
"Betty Esper, 40 oz from Capris Pizza, crab legs from High Rollers. We don’t even have to leave Homestead."
— @jeremyjoens
on Instagram
"Gertrude Stein, Stations' Tagliatelle with Smoked Pork Shank, and those frozen jabronis from Tina's."
— David Bernabo
on Facebook
"Noodlehead Chang mai 100% - the person and the drink don’t even matter"
— @galsgals on Instagram
"August Wilson - greens and beans from Collangelos and Rose cider from Threadbare."
— Anna Rodi Benvenuti
on Facebook
"Mikey and Bob. Primanti's. Rolling Rock, before it left Pittsburgh."
— michael palmosina
on Facebook
"Jeff Goldblum, Triangle Hoagie, Pittsburgh Lemon"
— Jessica Amber
on Facebook
"Jonas Salk, Pretzel Shop Anything, Turners Iced T"
— @lukachris
on Instagram
"Polish food with Andy Warhol and beer at Cinderlands"
— Beth Oberly on Facebook
"Frankie Capri * Primanti's * IC Light 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
— @jleighbob
on Instagram
"Mister Rogers
Buffy the Mac Attack Slayer from The Yard
Hitchhikers Band of Existence IPA"
— Michelle M
on Twitter
"Pittsburgh Dad, Gooskis Wings, Wigle"
— John Huxley
on Facebook
"Wiz khalifa, pierogis, turners chocolate peanut butter milk."
— Jessica Grey
on Facebook
"Joe Manganiello... and who needs anything else? 😄"
— Becky Broderick
on Facebook
The Pittsburgh celebrity people mentioned the most:
The man. The legend. The Rick Sebak
.
"Rick Sebak, whatever people drop off at his house, and Marburger FARM Dariy chocolate milk."
— Amy Brunner
on Facebook
"I’m going with Rick Sebak, Turner’s Strawberry Lemonade and a wedding cookie table."
— @kimmy_kimkimm
on Instagram
"Rick Sebak, Fiori's, Arsenal cider"
— Megan Elizabeth
on Facebook
"Rick Sebak, Mason Dixon Hot dog and a variety of beers from D's Six Pax & Dogz! 🍻"
— Regina Robinson
on Facebook
"Rick Sebak, 'O' fries with whiz, Turner’s tea, all narrated by Rick Sebak, natch."
— @mrswhitesclassroom
on Instagram
"Rick Sebak. Pierogis Plus. Parking Chair Vodka. There are no other answers..... 🎤 drop."
— @leea.jo
on Instagram