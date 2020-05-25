 #CPQuestionOfTheWeek: Pick your Pittsburgh quarantine house | Blogh

Blogh

Monday, May 25, 2020

#CPQuestionOfTheWeek: Pick your Pittsburgh quarantine house

Posted By on Mon, May 25, 2020 at 7:37 PM

CP Illustration: Josie Norton
Never one to miss a good social media trend, we jumped on the bandwagon last month and created our own "Pick Your Pittsburgh Quarantine House" meme that gave us some good laughs:


But now a month has passed, and we're still haunted by readers telling us their favorites weren't included in our original list. Since we're still in the yellow phase and a lot of us are still stuck at home, we thought we might as well continue the fun. It's time to pick your own quarantine house! It's this week's #CPQuestionOfTheWeek.

You're quarantined with one Pittsburgh celebrity, one Pittsburgh food, and one Pittsburgh drink: What do you choose?

Scroll down to see who our readers chose when left to their own imaginations. (But, for the record, I still think our House No. 6 sounds like a blast.)


"Mister Rogers.
Potato Patch fries.
Arnold Palmer drink.
#sopittsburgh"
Brian K. Root on Twitter

"Betty Esper, 40 oz from Capris Pizza, crab legs from High Rollers. We don’t even have to leave Homestead."
@jeremyjoens on Instagram

"Gertrude Stein, Stations' Tagliatelle with Smoked Pork Shank, and those frozen jabronis from Tina's."
David Bernabo on Facebook

"Noodlehead Chang mai 100% - the person and the drink don’t even matter"
@galsgals on Instagram

"August Wilson - greens and beans from Collangelos and Rose cider from Threadbare."
Anna Rodi Benvenuti on Facebook

"Mikey and Bob. Primanti's. Rolling Rock, before it left Pittsburgh."
michael palmosina on Facebook

"Jeff Goldblum, Triangle Hoagie, Pittsburgh Lemon"
Jessica Amber on Facebook


"Jonas Salk, Pretzel Shop Anything, Turners Iced T"
@lukachris on Instagram

"Polish food with Andy Warhol and beer at Cinderlands"
Beth Oberly on Facebook

"Frankie Capri * Primanti's * IC Light 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@jleighbob on Instagram

"Mister Rogers
Buffy the Mac Attack Slayer from The Yard
Hitchhikers Band of Existence IPA"
Michelle M on Twitter

"Pittsburgh Dad, Gooskis Wings, Wigle"
John Huxley on Facebook

"Tony Buba, Mineo’s pizza, East End Big Hop"
@samueledwardprice on Instagram

"Wiz khalifa, pierogis, turners chocolate peanut butter milk."
Jessica Grey on Facebook


"Joe Manganiello... and who needs anything else? 😄"
Becky Broderick on Facebook

The Pittsburgh celebrity people mentioned the most:

The man. The legend. The Rick Sebak.

"Rick Sebak, whatever people drop off at his house, and Marburger FARM Dariy chocolate milk."
Amy Brunner on Facebook

"I’m going with Rick Sebak, Turner’s Strawberry Lemonade and a wedding cookie table."
@kimmy_kimkimm on Instagram

"Rick Sebak, Fiori's, Arsenal cider"
Megan Elizabeth on Facebook

"Rick Sebak, Mason Dixon Hot dog and a variety of beers from D's Six Pax & Dogz! 🍻"
Regina Robinson on Facebook

"Rick Sebak, 'O' fries with whiz, Turner’s tea, all narrated by Rick Sebak, natch."
@mrswhitesclassroom on Instagram

"Rick Sebak, pierogies, Schneider's chocolate milk"
Matthew Frankwitt on Facebook

"Rick Sebak. Pierogis Plus. Parking Chair Vodka. There are no other answers..... 🎤 drop."
@leea.jo on Instagram



