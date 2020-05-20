CPQuestionOfTheWeek: What do you miss most about life before the pandemic?

click to enlarge
CP Illustration: Josie Norton
Yes, most of Western Pennsylvania is now in the yellow phase
, and Beaver County is about to join us
, but that doesn't mean life has returned to normal. We're still social distancing. We're still wearing masks. And we still can't return to life as we once knew it. So what does everyone miss the most about life before COVID-19? We reached out to our readers on social media and asked for our #CPQuestionOfTheWeek:
What do you miss the most about life before the pandemic?
"I miss holidays with family and friends. Missing out on an in-person Easter and Mother's Day was tough."
— Brian K. Root
on Twitter
Our favorite comment of the week:
After numerous folks posted about missing hugs on our Facebook post, Jessica Jones Brendel
shared this photo of a "hug curtain" her family created so her kids could hug their grandparents:
And me? What am *I* missing the most?
The sense of time. I told yinz I'd get this post up on Monday, and here it is Wednesday already. Hey, cut me some slack, will ya? There's a global pandemic going on! (What will I miss the most about the pandemic when it goes away? Being able to use that excuse.)