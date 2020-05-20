 #CPQuestionOfTheWeek: What do you miss most about life before the pandemic? | Blogh

Blogh

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

#CPQuestionOfTheWeek: What do you miss most about life before the pandemic?

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: JOSIE NORTON
CP Illustration: Josie Norton
Yes, most of Western Pennsylvania is now in the yellow phase, and Beaver County is about to join us, but that doesn't mean life has returned to normal. We're still social distancing. We're still wearing masks. And we still can't return to life as we once knew it. So what does everyone miss the most about life before COVID-19? We reached out to our readers on social media and asked for our #CPQuestionOfTheWeek:

What do you miss the most about life before the pandemic?

"I miss being able to pet neighborhood dogs."
Tessamyn Wieczorkowski on Facebook

"Live Music"
@pittsburghmusicguy on Instagram


"I miss when every single topic that was talked about was not 'it'"
Face with rolling eyes
Andy Manos on Twitter

"Going to a Pirates game."
Katie Kowall Reed on Facebook

"Going out to a local coffee shop and chilling out for an hour. 💛☕"
@crabbymum on Instagram

"THE NITE LYFE"
Rejoice Evans on Facebook

"I miss holidays with family and friends. Missing out on an in-person Easter and Mother's Day was tough."
Brian K. Root on Twitter


"Browsing independent bookstores and spending days in local libraries."
@literarylittorallenhart on Instagram

Our favorite comment of the week:

After numerous folks posted about missing hugs on our Facebook post, Jessica Jones Brendel shared this photo of a "hug curtain" her family created so her kids could hug their grandparents:

And me? What am *I* missing the most?

The sense of time. I told yinz I'd get this post up on Monday, and here it is Wednesday already. Hey, cut me some slack, will ya? There's a global pandemic going on! (What will I miss the most about the pandemic when it goes away? Being able to use that excuse.)

