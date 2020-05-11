 #CPQuestionOfTheWeek: What's the weirdest habit you've developed during quarantine? | Blogh

Monday, May 11, 2020

#CPQuestionOfTheWeek: What's the weirdest habit you've developed during quarantine?

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 7:16 PM

click to enlarge cpquestionoftheweek.jpg
With most of the department working from home these days, our editorial Slack channel has been filled with our staff sharing all sorts of odd quirks we've picked up during quarantine.

Amanda Waltz has developed an obsession for looking at luggage online, even though she's not going anywhere. Hannah Lynn has found herself browsing apartment listings, even though she's not moving. And me? As the solo editorial person still coming into the office during the pandemic, I've taken to raiding everyone else's desks for snacks left behind, even though I'm not hungry. (Thanks for the leftover Girl Scout cookies, friends!)

We reached out to our readers on social media to see if they too have picked up any new quirks for our new weekly series, #CPQuestionOfTheWeek:


What's the weirdest habit you've developed during quarantine?


"I researched 'cat language' and am trying to communicate with my furbaby on a new level."
Becky Klink on Facebook

"Watching YouTube videos of abandoned mansions"
@katie41222 on Instagram

"Reading old Hollywood wiki pages."
Jenna Thomas-Cline on Instagram

"Talking to my plants. I had never done it prior to covid 19."
Jeimy Ibarra on Facebook

"Sitting in different rooms of the house getting a feel for them"
@kirbycucumber on Instagram

"Not being able to hold an adult conversation. Does that count?"
Jessica Amber on Facebook


"Drinking"
slimathee on Instagram

"Staying in my pajamas ALL day!"
— @vail4507 on Instagram

And readers who I'd like to think would appreciate my daily food hunts:

"Hummus in bed at 3am"
@m_zaharko on Instagram

"Increasing my snack intake. Look, it's been a rough couple of months ok? I haven't been able to do s——!"
Aimee K. Davis on Facebook



