With most of the department working from home these days, our editorial Slack channel has been filled with our staff sharing all sorts of odd quirks we've picked up during quarantine.
Amanda Waltz has developed an obsession for looking at luggage online, even though she's not going anywhere. Hannah Lynn has found herself browsing apartment listings, even though she's not moving. And me? As the solo editorial person still coming into the office during the pandemic, I've taken to raiding everyone else's desks for snacks left behind, even though I'm not hungry. (Thanks for the leftover Girl Scout cookies, friends!)
We reached out to our readers on social media to see if they too have picked up any new quirks for our new weekly series, #CPQuestionOfTheWeek:
What's the weirdest habit you've developed during quarantine?
"I researched 'cat language' and am trying to communicate with my furbaby on a new level."
— Becky Klink
on Facebook
"Talking to my plants. I had never done it prior to covid 19."
— Jeimy Ibarra
on Facebook
"Sitting in different rooms of the house getting a feel for them"
— @kirbycucumber
on Instagram
"Not being able to hold an adult conversation. Does that count?"
— Jessica Amber
on Facebook
"Drinking"
— slimathee
on Instagram
"Staying in my pajamas ALL day!"
— @vail4507
on Instagram
And readers who I'd like to think would appreciate my daily food hunts:
"Increasing my snack intake. Look, it's been a rough couple of months ok? I haven't been able to do s——!"
— Aimee K. Davis
on Facebook