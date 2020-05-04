CPQuestionOfTheWeek: Do you think Pittsburgh is ready to reopen?

click to enlarge CP illustration: Josie Norton

Do you think Pittsburgh is ready to reopen?



— Allegheny County Councilperson "Not until we have widespread testing for our most vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, the jail, and alternative housing facilities!"— Allegheny County Councilperson Bethany Hallam



— Instagram.com/tony.tucc "Abso-freakin'-lutely. Allegheny County population is 1.2 million. There's only been 102 deaths. That's .008% of the population. That is such a ridiculously low number to be even having this conversation. Governor Wolf has cost more than a hundred people their lives in financial hardship."

"No. The region is full of selfish jags who refuse to care about other people's well-being."

Absolutely! If folks dont feel safe they can stay home but business needs to carry on!"



If I felt people would look after not only their own health, safety and interests but also the health, safety and interests of others, yes. But too many don't. If we put others before ourselves, we could. Too many are fueled by anger and fear, not love."



es based on the data based on available hospitals beds and ventilator available. We did our job we flatten the surge. Now they need to do their job and reopen us."





— Instagram.com/amfanee.lr "The sad irony is that if social distancing measures and business closures work, then people think they weren’t necessary to start. Those who are calling for businesses to reopen have not seem their friends and families affected (yet). Until we have more tools to combat this—whether that’s tracing or some confirmation that this new remdesivir drug works for treatment—reopening isn’t worth the risks."

— Instagram.com/sarahsarah62880



"Yinz can reopen, but ima stay in the house & watch what happens to you first 😜😜😜"