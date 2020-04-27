CPQuestionOfTheWeek: What is something that has recently brought you joy?

click to enlarge CP illustration: Josie Norton

What is something that has recently brought you joy?

And the best answer of the week?



"

The thrill and excitement of trying a different setting on my electric toothbrush. The best two minutes of my week."



Last week,brought you 20 Reasons to Keep Smiling , our list of Pittsburgh people, events, and businesses that are bringing us joy despite the pandemic. This week, we wanted to continue to lift readers' spirits by giving them a chance to spread some happiness.We reached out to our readers on social media for the first installment of our new weekly series, #CPQuestionOfTheWeek:Here are our favorite answers:"Being able to practice outside on my aerial rig. 💖🎪🌞"— Iron City Circus Art performer Abby Richert



"I ordered some perfume that reminded me of a specific time in my life and it took me right back. I've been wearing it when I walk on the bike trail, pretending I'm somewhere else. Maybe not the healthiest coping mechanism but it's still something that brings me joy."



instagram.com/nightmareasachild "Watching the garbage truck pick up and dump my bin with its robotic arm."— Pittsburgh artist Nathan Mazur "Getting stuff in the mail." instagram.com/mem2243



"My friends and I have been playing excellent hidden role/social deduction game over Zoom similar to Werewolf/Mafia. It's gotten a bit heated occasionally, but overall it's been a lot of fun."



Matthew Frankwitt "Looking at the stained glass and oriel windows on the cool old houses in Friendship.""Keeping in touch with my family and friends. 🙏❤️" instagram.com/mrsmax62688



"Running and gardening."