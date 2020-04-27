click to enlarge
CP illustration: Josie Norton
Last week, Pittsburgh City Paper
brought you 20 Reasons to Keep Smiling
, our list of Pittsburgh people, events, and businesses that are bringing us joy despite the pandemic. This week, we wanted to continue to lift readers' spirits by giving them a chance to spread some happiness.
We reached out to our readers on social media for the first installment of our new weekly series, #CPQuestionOfTheWeek:
What is something that has recently brought you joy?
Here are our favorite answers:
"Being able to practice outside on my aerial rig. 💖🎪🌞"
— Iron City Circus Art performer Abby Richert
"I ordered some perfume that reminded me of a specific time in my life and it took me right back. I've been wearing it when I walk on the bike trail, pretending I'm somewhere else. Maybe not the healthiest coping mechanism but it's still something that brings me joy."
— instagram.com/nightmareasachild
"Watching the garbage truck pick up and dump my bin with its robotic arm."
— Pittsburgh artist Nathan Mazur
"Getting stuff in the mail."
— instagram.com/mem2243
"My friends and I have been playing excellent hidden role/social deduction game over Zoom similar to Werewolf/Mafia. It's gotten a bit heated occasionally, but overall it's been a lot of fun."
— Matthew Frankwitt
"Looking at the stained glass and oriel windows on the cool old houses in Friendship."
—The Law Offices of Hall & Copetas
"Keeping in touch with my family and friends. 🙏❤️"
— instagram.com/mrsmax62688
"Running and gardening."
— instagram.com/runallthestreets
And the best answer of the week?
"The thrill and excitement of trying a different setting on my electric toothbrush. The best two minutes of my week."
— Eve Alden