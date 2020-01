WANTED: Your best (and worst!) Pittsburgh online dating stories

click to enlarge CP illustration: Josie Norton

Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking the best (and worst!) tales of online dating in Pittsburgh.

Submit your true story (500 words or less) with "Swipe Right" in the subject line to info@pghcitypaper.com by Wed., Feb. 5.The five best submissions will be published ins Feb. 12 issue. All printed submissions will also win a prize.CP's nonfiction short story contest is open to residents of Allegheny County. No anonymous stories are allowed, but names in stories may be changed to protect the innocent (or guilty).