WANTED: Your best (and worst!) Pittsburgh online dating stories

CP illustration: Josie Norton
Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking the best (and worst!) tales of online dating in Pittsburgh.
Submit your true story (500 words or less) with "Swipe Right" in the subject line to info@pghcitypaper.com
by Wed., Feb. 5.
The five best submissions will be published in City Paper'
s Feb. 12 issue. All printed submissions will also win a prize.
CP's nonfiction short story contest is open to residents of Allegheny County. No anonymous stories are allowed, but names in stories may be changed to protect the innocent (or guilty).