Winter Outdoors 

Sure, it’s sunny in Miami, but that town can’t host an annual Ice Fest like Ligonier. Lots of frosty family fun, including the popular ice-carving demonstrations that turn giant blocks of frozen water into art. Jan. 21-22. Diamond area, Ligonier. www.ligonier.com

The whole family can get exercise with an ice-skating outing. Lace up and get going at any of these area rinks: MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place, Downtown; Schenley Park Ice Rink, in Schenley Park; and rinks in the county’s North Park and South Park. All locations offer skate rental.

It’s Pittsburgh’s newest park and it keeps getting bigger. Winter is a great time to explore Emerald View Park, a series of trails that traverse the hillsides of Mount Washington, Duquesne Heights and Allentown. The trees are bare, and the views from the hilltop are spectacular. Get a trail guide at www.mwcdc.org/park.

