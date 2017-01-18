 

Winter Guide

January 18, 2017 Specials & Guides » Winter Guide

Winter Outdoors 

Ice skating at Schenley Park Ice Rink

CP photo by John Hamilton

Ice skating at Schenley Park Ice Rink

Sure, it’s sunny in Miami, but that town can’t host an annual Ice Fest like Ligonier. Lots of frosty family fun, including the popular ice-carving demonstrations that turn giant blocks of frozen water into art. Jan. 21-22. Diamond area, Ligonier. www.ligonier.com

The whole family can get exercise with an ice-skating outing. Lace up and get going at any of these area rinks: MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place, Downtown; Schenley Park Ice Rink, in Schenley Park; and rinks in the county’s North Park and South Park. All locations offer skate rental.

It’s Pittsburgh’s newest park and it keeps getting bigger. Winter is a great time to explore Emerald View Park, a series of trails that traverse the hillsides of Mount Washington, Duquesne Heights and Allentown. The trees are bare, and the views from the hilltop are spectacular. Get a trail guide at www.mwcdc.org/park.


