Winter Kids 

Get healthier the fun (and footballish) way with NFL Play 60, a special one-day indoor training camp, held at the Heinz History Center. Get physical with a 40-yard dash, agility drills and footwork challenges. Feel like a winner? Then join the touchdown-dance competition. Jan. 28. Strip District. 412-454-6000 or www.heinzhistorycenter.org

You can be sure that the animals get up to all sorts of “drama” when left to their own devices. See what “plays” out in Jungle Book, a live-theater presentation held at Gemini Children’s Theater. Feb. 18-March 5. Point Breeze. 412-243-6464 or www.geminitheater.org

If it’s too cold to skate outdoors, settle back in the warm comfort of the PPG Paints Arena and watch your favorite Disney characters slice and twirl beautifully across the ice. Disney on Ice: Dream Big features an assortment of princesses, goofy Olaf and even the mermaid Ariel. Feb. 23-26. Uptown. www.ppgpaintsarena.com

Folks of all ages will marvel at the Golden Dragon Acrobats, a long-running touring company of Chinese performers. From beautiful costumes to seemingly impossible feats of flexibility and balance, this show is as much art as it is athletics. March 29. Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org