January 11, 2017

Why I Don’t Draw Animals 

I’m afraid I draw them wrong,
their feelings will be hurt
whose photograph is in this book
would somehow know
if I draw
his nose too big
and jump off  the page
and eat me up.

- Lucille Seibert

Lucille Seibert is the author of The Unattended Kitchen Sink and is a member of the Madwomen in the Attic workshops. Many writers featured in Chapter & Verse are guests of Prosody, produced by Jan Beatty and Ellen Wadey. Prosody airs every Saturday morning on 90.5 FM.





