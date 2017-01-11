Why I Don’t Draw Animals 

I’m afraid I draw them wrong,

their feelings will be hurt

whose photograph is in this book

would somehow know

if I draw

his nose too big

and jump off the page

and eat me up.

- Lucille Seibert





Lucille Seibert is the author of The Unattended Kitchen Sink and is a member of the Madwomen in the Attic workshops. Many writers featured in Chapter & Verse are guests of Prosody, produced by Jan Beatty and Ellen Wadey. Prosody airs every Saturday morning on 90.5 FM.