Vienna Lager, Devils Backbone Brewing Company 

$5.50/pint

New to the Pittsburgh market, this brewing company produces beers that are used for the style guidelines at both The Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup. The Vienna Lager is no exception, with its beautiful ruby color and malty, slightly caramel notes.

Recommended by Celine Roberts, staff writer

Vienna Lager is available at Urban Tap, in the South Side, and The Sharp Edge, Downtown, among other locations.



