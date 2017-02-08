Tough Guys 

When I was a boy needing an example

Of the kind of man I wanted to be,

I turned away from the men I knew

Who seemed deeply and impossibly flawed

And went to the movies. John Wayne, Henry Fonda,

Gregory Peck, Bogart, Cagney, and Connery

Each taught me with their magnificent shining

Presences on the screen. These male icons

Showed me how to slug it out, take it on the chin,

And most of all, not to take any shit.

But the cinematic mentor I finally settled on

Was Lee Marvin. Tough, ironic, profane

He was invulnerable to pain and a stranger

to heartbreak. Mean, sarcastic, drunk —

no one could touch him

And no one did. But if you’re a tough guy

In real life, you find yourself, as I did,

Broke, divorced, homeless, and afraid of the police.

So I went back to the movies and re-discovered

Jimmy Stewart. Sweet, affable, modest,

Amenable, deferential, self-deprecating Jimmy.

In It’s a Wonderful Life, for example, George Bailey

Is a family man who in the work of his quiet days

Saves the town of Bedford Falls and when

Things go badly doesn’t blame others,

But examines his life and is grateful.

Or think of Elwood P. Dowd in Harvey

Who stutters the question Are you a s-smart man?

And the psychiatrist answers self-importantly,

Well, yes, I like to think that I am.

And Elwood says, I used to be s-smart.

Then I tried pleasant. Pleasant is b-better.

— Michael Simms





Michael Simms lives in Mount Washington. He is the founder of Autumn House Press and Vox Populi.