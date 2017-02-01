 

February 01, 2017

Things To Come 

Isabelle Huppert stars in this French dramedy about setting a new course later in life

In French, with subtitles. Starts Fri., Feb. 3. Regent Square
In Mia Hansen Love’s drama, Nathalie Chazeaux (Isabelle Huppert) is well situated. She has longtime job teaching philosophy at a Paris university; a steady academic publishing gig; a husband (also an academic); a charming house in town, another in Brittany; and two children. The only shadow is her depressive and demanding elderly mother (Edith Scob). Then, it all falls apart: Her husband leaves; the book deal dries up; the kids are grown; and so on.

Beneath the rarefied French-arthouse-film patina — there are actually boozy arguments about philosophy at a goat-cheese farm — is a more universal story of a woman of a certain age who loses all the defining markers of her carefully crafted life.

So what to do? Chazeaux lets her hair and guard down a bit, flirting with young men, taking in a cat, and learning to manage her newfound freedom. Things to Come is hardly action-packed, and much of it has the looser feel of disparate scenes that combine to form a whole rather than a plot-driven narrative. Huppert owns the role — and coming on the heels of Elle, this is the second of her films in so many months to find the French actress portraying a middle-aged woman taking charge of her destiny.
