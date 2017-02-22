 

Chapter and Verse

February 22, 2017 Books » Chapter and Verse

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Things I Left Behind Me 

By

ice cream nickels fumbled
down worn slats
wooden stoop.

wild strawberries dredged
in sugared milk
silver airplane spoon.

parental porch light
pebbled white glass
devastated skin.

double window
opening to our private
sunbathing roof.

sunset over the Delaware
13th floor studio
fired brick city.

carved marble mantel
cold-cream rosettes
logs crackling.

closet too narrow
hiding nothing real
paint by numbers deer.

rainbow broken on oak
sunshine prisms
leaded glass door.

crocuses I planted
veined petals
unkissed eyelids.

honeycomb dripping gold
my own body
sealed Ball jar.

— Angele Ellis

Angele Ellis is author of Under the Kaufmann’s Clock (Six Gallery Press), a new hybrid collection of poetry and flash fiction with photographs by Rebecca Clever; Spared (A Main Street Rag Editors’ Choice Chapbook); and Arab on Radar (Six Gallery), whose poems won her an Individual Artist Fellowship from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. She lives in Friendship, both a neighborhood and a state of mind. Many writers featured in Chapter & Verse are guests of Prosody, produced by Jan Beatty. Prosody airs every Saturday morning on WESA 90.5 FM.


Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Chapter and Verse »

Speaking of...

Latest in Chapter and Verse

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Two world class sumo wrestlers face off for charity at Stage AE
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising