 

Theater Reviews + Features

May 03, 2017 Stage » Theater Reviews + Features

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

The Summer King at Pittsburgh Opera 

Splendid world premiere depicts the life of Negro Leagues great Josh Gibson

By
Alfred Walker (center) in The Summer King, at Pittsburgh Opera

Photo courtesy of David Bachman Photography

Alfred Walker (center) in The Summer King, at Pittsburgh Opera

THE SUMMER KING

continues through Sun., May 7. Pittsburgh Opera at the Benedum Center, 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $12-155. 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org
Some 70 years after his largely unheralded death, Josh Gibson gains even more of a deservedly heroic stature with Pittsburgh Opera’s world premiere of The Summer King: The Josh Gibson Story. The subject of various books, poems and plays, the Negro Leagues star is the first (and only) baseball player to move into opera, a co-production with Michigan Opera Theater — and Pittsburgh Opera’s first-ever world premiere — after 14 years of work by composer/librettist Daniel Sonenberg.

Not a “classical” tragic figure brought low by his own hubris, Gibson was defeated by outside forces (particularly systemic racism and exploitation) as well as by his inner demons, which might have been conquered in a just world. A Pittsburgh resident since childhood, he played for teams including the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays. By various measures, he was the greatest ballplayer — certainly the greatest hitter — who ever lived, cemented by his unique, legendary home run that exited Yankee Stadium in 1930.

There is no proof that this actually happened.

There is no evidence that it didn’t.

That conundrum tickles the entire tale. Sonenberg (with co-librettist Daniel Nester, and additional lyrics by Mark Campbell), not surprisingly, plays loosely with Gibson’s actual biography and chronology. In any case, his “summer king” is doomed to fail in autumn, and die by winter. Gibson’s glory days collide with his greatest sorrows. His greatness went largely unrecognized until well after his death.

Bass-baritone Alfred Walker, as full in voice and stature as the title character, commands the stage. Opposite him as his various ladies, Jasmine Muhammad thrills as long-time hard-luck mistress Hattie, with Jacqueline Echols as his beloved wife, Helen, and Denyce Graves as the femme fatale Grace (and note how fabulously costume designer Kaye Voyce dresses her). Kenneth Kellogg is a vocal and acting delight as Josh’s closest buddy.

A vocally rich mixed (in terms of ages, genders, colors, etc.) chorus fills out the splendor of this ambitious production directed by Sam Helfrich (conductor Antony Walker, assistant conductor Glenn Lewis, chorus master Mark Trawka). Media designer Robert Wierzel nimbly portrays both the locales of Gibson’s times and his torments.


Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

More Theater Reviews + Features »

Speaking of...

Latest in Theater Reviews + Features

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter
No recent CP TV

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising