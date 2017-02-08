The LEGO Batman Movie 

click to enlarge

The LEGO Movie was a delightful surprise, an original story that found a lot of organic humor in the very essence of those tiny toy blocks we all thought we knew. Alas, this follow-up, directed by Chris McKay, is something of a bust. It’s enjoyable enough for a rainy afternoon, but make no mistake: It’s trying awfully hard to be edgy while doubling down on some of Hollywood’s most common tropes. It’s a movie about superheroes (Batman and many more), not Legos. While ostensibly everything in the film is constructed from LEGOs, it looks a lot like any other digitally animated action film; it is noticeably less … LEGO-y. The film is presented as a parody of superhero movies that plays out a lot like an actioner — so many frantic chase scenes! (This film opens with a send-up of Deadpool, itself a send-up, which is an early indicator of the lack of fresh ideas.) There is hugging. And like so many other animated comedies, LEGO Batman can’t decide if it’s for the kids or adults. In the end, it delivered more jokes to adults (especially those old enough to remember the 1980s). The film also makes a joke about how many Batman movies already exist, and now here’s another, made from plastic, to add to that sagging pile. In 3-D, in select theaters. Starts Fri., Feb. 10