The Everyday Café in Homewood serves breakfast and lunch, plus gives back to the community 

The name Everyday Café suggests a certain amount of coziness and familiarity. And this new coffee and sandwich shop, which opened in November, offers both.
As part of the Oasis Project — the community- and economic-development division of the Bible Center Church, also in Homewood — profits from Everyday Café go back into neighborhood-based causes and organizations. It’s also Pittsburgh’s first completely cashless café, so make sure you bring along some plastic.
Just a stone’s throw from the Homewood busway station, the space is roomy and modern, with lots of seating, making it a great place for a lunch date or early meeting. The café is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Food options are relatively no-nonsense: Egg sandwiches dominate the breakfast menu; for lunch, chose from a range of made-to-order sandwiches either cold (chicken salad, veggie, ham, etc.) or hot (three kinds of grilled cheese!). Soup and salads are also available.
The impressive beverage selection has something for everyone: In addition to smoothies, frappes and options like the “Spicy Cucumber Lime Refresher,” there is an extensive range of coffee selections. Choose from drip or double Chemex pour-overs to fancy flavored lattes or the “waffleshot,” a shot of espresso served in a chocolate waffle cup. The fair-trade, organic beans come from Dillanos Coffee Roasters; my lunch companion, who judges all coffee shops on the quality of their decaf, heartily approved.
