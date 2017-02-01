 

Movie Reviews + Features

February 01, 2017 Screen » Movie Reviews + Features

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

The Comedian 

Robert De Niro plays a washed-up comedian in this unfunny outing

By
the-comedian-film-review.jpg
Starts Fri., Feb. 3. AMC Loews, Manor
There is an entire generation of people who now must associate Robert De Niro only with broad comedic performances, large and small, in a steady procession of middling movies. I’ve given up waiting for this “greatest actor” to return to meaty dramatic roles, and now just grade these funnyman roles on a sliding scale. No disrespect to De Niro: He’s a fine comic actor, but most of the films he chooses are just formulaic filler.

In The Comedian, directed by Taylor Hackford, De Niro plays Jackie Burke, a washed-up comedian, barely living on fumes from a decades-old sitcom. He’s bitter, profane and generally nasty to people, including: his agent (Edie Falco), his brother (Danny DeVito) and assorted colleagues (an impressive list of comic actors and standup performers).

At his court-ordered job at a homeless shelter, he meets another worker, Harmony (Leslie Mann). She’s the madcap daughter of a mob guy (Harvey Keitel), and it’s not a great look either: Imagine a much-older manic pixie dream girl. The two hit it off; can a bumpy path to emotional growth and personal redemption be far off?

Sadly, the script isn’t very original or funny — Burke’s standup routine is particularly forced, but since the rest of the film wasn’t very sharply written, I was unclear how intentional that was. As mentioned, there’s a raft of recognizable folks making cameos, including Charles Grodin, Hannibal Burress and Cloris Leachman, but oy — the material they get stuck with.

Look, comedy is hard, and the business of it is brutal. It harbors lots of fascinatingly unhappy and screwed-up people. There’s the set-up here for something dark and exploratory, but we don’t need another witless movie that could have been secretly penned by Adam Sandler. You didn’t ask, but there is a sing-along about “making poopie.”
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Movie Reviews + Features »

Latest in Movie Reviews + Features

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Two world class sumo wrestlers face off for charity at Stage AE
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising