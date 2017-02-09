The Bitter Truth 

Most alcohols started out life as medicines peddled as cures for common ailments. Today, we have a robust bar culture that uses them as cheer-giving intoxicants. Bitters are one herbal tincture that made the switch from service to swilling. This week, we're exploring the history of bitters with Wigle Whiskey’s Jill Steiner.
Photo courtesy of John Tarasi, Wigle Whiskey
Jill Steiner, events coordinator at Wigle Whiskey