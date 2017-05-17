Summer Fairs, Festivals and Special Events 

ONGOING

Pittsburgh Neighborhood Festivals. Held throughout the city through fall. 412-255-2493 or www.citiparks.net for complete list

MAY 28

Open Streets. Recreate on more than four miles of closed city streets from Downtown to Uptown to South Side. www.openstreetspgh.org

MAY 29

Memorial Day Celebration. Soldiers & Sailors Hall, Oakland. 412-621-4253

JUNE 2-11

Three Rivers Arts Festival. Downtown. Visual-art exhibitions, public art installations, music and dance performances, and arts-and-crafts market. 412-456-6666 or www.3riversartsfest.org

JUNE 10

Riverview Park Heritage Day. Family fun, games, crafts, more. Riverview Park. 412-255-2493 or www.citiparks.net



Harmony Herb and Garden Fair. Harmony Museum, Harmony. www.harmonymuseum.org

JUNE 11

Pride Awareness March and PrideFest. Downtown. www.pittsburghpride.org

JUNE 17

Atlatl Competition. Meadowcroft, Avella, Pa. Try your hand at the ancient hunting implement. 724-587-3412 or www.heinzhistorycenter.org

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Irish Festival

Pittsburgh Irish Festival, Sept. 8-10

JUNE 19

Wine Time at the Colony. Wine, food and marketplace. Saxonburg. 724-352-9922 or www.winetimeatthecolony.com

JUNE 24

Jam on Walnut. Shadyside. Live bands. 412-682-1298 or www.thinkshadyside.com

JUNE 25

Classic Car Show. Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, Washington. 877-728-7655 or www.pa-trolley.org

Open Streets. Recreate on more than four miles of closed city streets from Downtown to North Side to West End. www.openstreetspgh.org

JUNE 29-JULY 2

Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival. Twin Lakes Park, Greensburg. 724-834-7474 or www.artsandheritage.com

JUNE 30-JULY 8

Big Butler Fair. Butler County Fairgrounds. Head for the biggest fair ’round these parts. 724-865-2400 or www.bigbutlerfair.com

JULY 2

Independence Day Celebration. Meadowcroft, Avella, Pa. Games, food and demonstrations of 19th-century rural celebrations. 724-587-3412 or www.heinzhistorycenter.org

JULY 2-16

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Various locations. Vintage car races and shows. www.pittsburghvintagegrandprix.com

JULY 7

Doo Dah Nights: Stephen Foster Music and Heritage Festival. Spirit Lounge, Lawrenceville. www.doodahdays.com

JULY 8

Tropical Forest Congo Festival. Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org

JULY 10

Vintage Grand Prix Car Show. Walnut Street, Shadyside. 412-682-1298 or www.thinkshadyside.com

JULY 15

Polish Hill Arts Festival. Brereton Street, Polish Hill. 412-255-2493 or www.citiparks.net

JULY 22

Jam on Walnut. Shadyside. Live bands. 412-682-1298 or www.thinkshadyside.com

JULY 23-29

Bedford County Fair. Bedford County Fairgrounds, Bedford. 814-623-9011 or www.bedford-fair.com

JULY 27-AUG. 5

Fayette County Fair. Fayette County Fairgrounds, Dunbar. 724-628-3360 or www.fayettefair.com

JULY 28-29

Picklesburgh. A celebration of pickles and pickling. Sixth Street Bridge, Downtown. www.picklesburgh.com

JULY 29

143rd Annual Rain Day. Waynesburg, Greene County. 724-627-8111 or www.raindayfestival.com

JULY 30

Open Streets. Recreate on more than four miles of closed city streets from Downtown to Lawrenceville. www.openstreetspgh.org

AUG. 3-6

Fort Armstrong Folk Festival. Riverfront Park, Kittanning. Arts and crafts, food, music and other entertainment. www.armstrongfestival.com

AUG. 4-5

Flood City Music Festival. Johnstown. Roots music festival featuring 20 artists. www.floodcitymusic.com

AUG. 4-6

EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta. Downtown. www.yougottaregatta.com

AUG. 5

Pittsburgh VegFest. Allegheny Commons Park East, North Side. www.pittsburghvegfest.org

AUG. 5-6

Harambee Ujima Black Arts and Culture Festival. Kelly Street, Homewood. 412-255-2493 or www.citiparks.net

Regatta at Lake Arthur. South Shore, Moraine State Park. www.lakearthurregatta.org

AUG. 6-12

Greene County Fair. Waynesburg. 724-627-4752 or www.greenecountyfair.org

AUG. 7-12

Butler Farm Show. Butler. www.butlerfarmshow.com

AUG. 11-13





. Schenley Park Oval, Oakland. 412-255-2493 or www.citiparks.net

AUG. 12



Annual Antique Gun Show. Harmony Museum, Harmony. www.harmonymuseum.org



AUG. 12-19

Washington County Agricultural Fair. Washington. 724-225-7718 or www.washingtonfair.org

AUG. 14-19

Lawrence County Fair. Lawrence County Fairgrounds, New Castle. 724-654-7745 or www.lawrencecountyfair.com

AUG. 17-20

Little Italy Days. Bloomfield. www.littleitalydays.com

AUG. 18-26

Westmoreland County Fair. Greensburg. 724-423-5005 or www.westmorelandfair.com

AUG. 19

Jam on Walnut. Shadyside. Live bands. 412-682-1298 or www.thinkshadyside.com

AUG. 19-26

Somerset County Fair. Meyersdale. 814-634-5619 or www.somersetcountyfairpa.com

AUG. 19-SEPT. 24

Greater Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. West Newton. Open Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day. 724-872-1670 or www.pittsburghrenfest.com

AUG. 22-26

Hookstown Fair. Hookstown, Beaver County. 724-573-4512 or www.hookstownfair.com

AUG. 26

Feastival. Food, music, arts. McKees Rocks. www.pghfeastival.com

AUG. 26-27

The Arts Festival on Walnut. Shadyside. National, regional and local artists. 412-682-1298 or www.thinkshadyside.com

AUG. 26-SEPT. 2

Indiana County Fair. Indiana. www.indianacountyfair.com

AUG. 29-SEPT. 2

Big Knob Grange Fair. Rochester, Beaver County. 724-752-5973 or www.bigknobgrangefair.org

SEPT. 1-4

Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts Labor Day Festival. Westmoreland County Fairgrounds, Greensburg. 724-863-4577 or www.familyfestivals.com

SEPT. 8-10

Pittsburgh Irish Festival. Riverplex at Sandcastle, West Homestead. www.pghirishfest.org

SEPT. 9

Wine Time at the Colony. Wine, food and marketplace. Saxonburg. 724-352-9922 or www.winetimeatthecolony.com