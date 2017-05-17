Summer Fairs, Festivals and Special Events 

Pittsburgh Neighborhood Festivals. Held throughout the city through fall. 412-255-2493 or www.citiparks.net for complete list
Open Streets. Recreate on more than four miles of closed city streets from Downtown to Uptown to South Side. www.openstreetspgh.org
Memorial Day Celebration. Soldiers & Sailors Hall, Oakland. 412-621-4253
Three Rivers Arts Festival. Downtown. Visual-art exhibitions, public art installations, music and dance performances, and arts-and-crafts market. 412-456-6666 or www.3riversartsfest.org
Riverview Park Heritage Day. Family fun, games, crafts, more. Riverview Park. 412-255-2493 or www.citiparks.net
Harmony Herb and Garden Fair. Harmony Museum, Harmony. www.harmonymuseum.org
Pride Awareness March and PrideFest. Downtown. www.pittsburghpride.org
Atlatl Competition. Meadowcroft, Avella, Pa. Try your hand at the ancient hunting implement. 724-587-3412 or www.heinzhistorycenter.org
Wine Time at the Colony. Wine, food and marketplace. Saxonburg. 724-352-9922 or www.winetimeatthecolony.com
Jam on Walnut. Shadyside. Live bands. 412-682-1298 or www.thinkshadyside.com
Classic Car Show. Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, Washington. 877-728-7655 or www.pa-trolley.org
Open Streets. Recreate on more than four miles of closed city streets from Downtown to North Side to West End. www.openstreetspgh.org
Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival. Twin Lakes Park, Greensburg. 724-834-7474 or www.artsandheritage.com
Big Butler Fair. Butler County Fairgrounds. Head for the biggest fair ’round these parts. 724-865-2400 or www.bigbutlerfair.com
Independence Day Celebration. Meadowcroft, Avella, Pa. Games, food and demonstrations of 19th-century rural celebrations. 724-587-3412 or www.heinzhistorycenter.org
Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Various locations. Vintage car races and shows. www.pittsburghvintagegrandprix.com
Doo Dah Nights: Stephen Foster Music and Heritage Festival. Spirit Lounge, Lawrenceville. www.doodahdays.com
Tropical Forest Congo Festival. Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
Vintage Grand Prix Car Show. Walnut Street, Shadyside. 412-682-1298 or www.thinkshadyside.com
Polish Hill Arts Festival. Brereton Street, Polish Hill. 412-255-2493 or www.citiparks.net
Jam on Walnut. Shadyside. Live bands. 412-682-1298 or www.thinkshadyside.com
Bedford County Fair. Bedford County Fairgrounds, Bedford. 814-623-9011 or www.bedford-fair.com
Fayette County Fair. Fayette County Fairgrounds, Dunbar. 724-628-3360 or www.fayettefair.com
Picklesburgh. A celebration of pickles and pickling. Sixth Street Bridge, Downtown. www.picklesburgh.com
143rd Annual Rain Day. Waynesburg, Greene County. 724-627-8111 or www.raindayfestival.com
Open Streets. Recreate on more than four miles of closed city streets from Downtown to Lawrenceville. www.openstreetspgh.org
Fort Armstrong Folk Festival. Riverfront Park, Kittanning. Arts and crafts, food, music and other entertainment. www.armstrongfestival.com
Flood City Music Festival. Johnstown. Roots music festival featuring 20 artists. www.floodcitymusic.com
EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta. Downtown. www.yougottaregatta.com
Pittsburgh VegFest. Allegheny Commons Park East, North Side. www.pittsburghvegfest.org
Harambee Ujima Black Arts and Culture Festival. Kelly Street, Homewood. 412-255-2493 or www.citiparks.net
Regatta at Lake Arthur. South Shore, Moraine State Park. www.lakearthurregatta.org
Greene County Fair. Waynesburg. 724-627-4752 or www.greenecountyfair.org
Butler Farm Show. Butler. www.butlerfarmshow.com
AUG. 12
Annual Antique Gun Show. Harmony Museum, Harmony. www.harmonymuseum.org
Washington County Agricultural Fair. Washington. 724-225-7718 or www.washingtonfair.org
Lawrence County Fair. Lawrence County Fairgrounds, New Castle. 724-654-7745 or www.lawrencecountyfair.com
Little Italy Days. Bloomfield. www.littleitalydays.com
Westmoreland County Fair. Greensburg. 724-423-5005 or www.westmorelandfair.com
Jam on Walnut. Shadyside. Live bands. 412-682-1298 or www.thinkshadyside.com
Somerset County Fair. Meyersdale. 814-634-5619 or www.somersetcountyfairpa.com
Greater Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. West Newton. Open Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day. 724-872-1670 or www.pittsburghrenfest.com
Hookstown Fair. Hookstown, Beaver County. 724-573-4512 or www.hookstownfair.com
Feastival. Food, music, arts. McKees Rocks. www.pghfeastival.com
The Arts Festival on Walnut. Shadyside. National, regional and local artists. 412-682-1298 or www.thinkshadyside.com
Indiana County Fair. Indiana. www.indianacountyfair.com
Big Knob Grange Fair. Rochester, Beaver County. 724-752-5973 or www.bigknobgrangefair.org
Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts Labor Day Festival. Westmoreland County Fairgrounds, Greensburg. 724-863-4577 or www.familyfestivals.com
Pittsburgh Irish Festival. Riverplex at Sandcastle, West Homestead. www.pghirishfest.org
Wine Time at the Colony. Wine, food and marketplace. Saxonburg. 724-352-9922 or www.winetimeatthecolony.com
