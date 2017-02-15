 

Music Features

February 15, 2017 Music » Music Features

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Sinkane’s funk, pop and jazz influences are an optimistic and soothing oasis in turbulent times 

“You can’t be a leader and not be positive.”

By
Sinkane’s Ahmed Gallab

Photo courtesy of Adam Tetzloff

Sinkane’s Ahmed Gallab

Sinkane with Different Places in SPACE

8 p.m. Tue., Feb. 21. Club Café, 56 S. 12th St., South Side. $12. 412-431-4950 or clubcafelive.com

Life & Livin’ It, the defiantly hopeful new record from Sinkane, arrives at a moment of national anxiety. Much like the protesters who took to the streets and airports in defense of immigrants last week, the album underscores the commonalities of the human experience, both good and bad. Ahmed Gallab, the mastermind of Sinkane, is no stranger to finding his place amid disparate elements. Born in London, he spent his early childhood in Sudan before moving to the U.S. at age 5. The resulting confluence of Gallab’s funk, pop and jazz influences soothes frayed nerves like a healing balm.

You seem like an optimistic person. Are you emboldened in the face of obstacles?

I think my optimism is so intense that it’s almost to a fault at times. I’ve never really been depressed or sad. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that I grew up having a weird sense of identity and being confused about that, but coming out strong from that situation. I also really like being the voice of positivity amongst my friends when we are in a tough situation. You can’t be a leader and not be positive.

Are you optimistic now?

Here’s the thing: The lead-up to President Trump coming into power had a lot of negative response. The state of mind of people seemed like it was down-and-out. Then within the first week of his presidency, so many people came together collectively to respond. I think that’s a very beautiful thing, and it shows exactly where the state of the United States is. That, to me, shows just how connected and how together people are right now. If this happens in the first week, I’m really curious to see what will happen in the next four years.

As the music director of the Atomic Bomb! Band, you work with a very diverse, acclaimed group of artists. What do you try to bring to the table in your collaborations?

Energy. Energy, absolutely. A very positive, energetic vibe. My role in the band as the musical director is musical, but at the same time, and probably more so, it’s managerial. When you have 15 people onstage — that includes David Byrne, Damon Albarn and those kinds of people — with my band, there’s a lot of managerial work that goes into constructing a really concise and beautiful experience. It’s bursting at the seams.


Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Music Features »

Speaking of...

Latest in Music Features

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Two world class sumo wrestlers face off for charity at Stage AE
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising