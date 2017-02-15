 

One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

February 15, 2017

SeaQuench Ale 

$35.99/case

“Dogfish Head Brewery’s creative spirit shines in its SeaQuench Ale. The beer offers a [tasting] sequence of three German-beer styles [highlighting] light malt and hops blended with sour flavors. Green- and black-lime juices and a touch of sea salt create a thirst-‘quenching’ finish. With only 4.9 percent ABV, it’s a perfect partner for seafood of all stripes.”

— Recommended by Dave DeSimone, wine, food and travel writer

SeaQuench Ale is available at Save Mor Beer & Pop and Duffy’s Pop & Beer Warehouse.


National Advertising by VMG Advertising