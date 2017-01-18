 

Book Reviews + Features

January 18, 2017 Books » Book Reviews + Features

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Poet Jennifer Jackson Berry’s The Feeder is a strong collection 

She writes in a voice powerful and genuine

By
the-feeder-poetry-review.jpg
In a 1994 interview with The Paris Review, Pulitzer Prize-winner and Wilkinsburg native W.D. Snodgrass stated that confessionalism remains “a journalistic tag, not very accurate. It sounds either like you’re some kind of religious poet, which I am not, or as if you write bedroom memoirs. … [M]y poems were called confessional because I wrote about the facts of my own life.” By this estimation, much creative writing, including local poet Jennifer Jackson Berry’s debut full-length collection, The Feeder (YesYes Books), might be labeled this way as well.

Berry, who lives in Pittsburgh, is editor-in-chief of Pittsburgh Poetry Review and assistant editor of WomanArts Quarterly Journal. She is the author of the chapbooks When I Was a Girl and Nothing But Candy, and much work in The Feeder’s 89 pages has been featured there and in a slew of lit mags. It’s welcome exposure for a poet whose strongest poems focus on the physical, sometimes through eating and sex, but always in a voice powerful and genuine.

In “I Did Things for the Stories,” Berry utilizes a speaker unafraid to laugh or cry about herself, writing, “My advice: eat things mayo-based, hot / from the sun. When you puke, / puke in the port-a-potty, / bare knees & hair loose. / At the pavilion after, / take another spoonful. / But don’t swat the wasp. / Let it happen. Let the sting happen.” Youthful indiscretion here morphs into the sweet reality of cohabitation’s bliss before the poem ends with, “we eat what’s gone / bad together, / the dead, the dying / the never-born.” Caesura here adds power to clipped lines.

Indeed, the last phrase points to another theme of The Feeder: infertility and miscarriage. These themes are best reflected in “What Not to Do,” when the speaker plainly says, “Don’t text me pictures of your kids. / Don’t ask me when we’ll try again. / Don’t tell me to use this as a springboard for weight loss.” The list-y nature of the requests frame painful imagery of “clots & tissue.” It’s an emotional series that’ll leave readers thinking of times they were at a loss to say the right thing, reminding this reader of Catherine Tufariello’s equally powerful poem “Useful Advice.”

While some of its poems seem strangely fetishistic, The Feeder, as a collection, remains hauntingly honest, speaking truths to what it means to be alive in bodies we don’t get to choose.


Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Book Reviews + Features »

Speaking of...

Latest in Book Reviews + Features

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Pittsburgh's Letters to Santa - 2016
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising