Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Talia Cucina & Rosticceria vs. Bar Marco 

Each week, we order the same cocktail at two different bars for a friendly head-to-head battle. Go to the bars, taste both drinks and tell us what you like about each by tagging @pghcitypaper on Twitter or Instagram and using #CPBoozeBattles. If you want to be part of Booze Battles, send an email to food-and-beverage writer Celine Roberts, at celine@pghcitypaper.com.
425 Sixth Ave., Downtown
Drink: Braulio Spritz
Ingredients: Soave, Braulio, prosecco, orange wedge
Our take: This is a very wine-forward spritz with strong floral and citrus notes. The Braulio brings a necessary bitter element to an otherwise light and sweet sipper.
2216 Penn Ave., Strip District
Drink: Aperol Spritz
Ingredients: Aperol, Cappelletti, sparkling wine, San Pellegrino, orange peel
Our take: Medium-sized bubbles and their pleasant carbonation bring lift and fun to this light, bright cocktail. In this classic spritz, the amari bring bitterness to a fruity flavor palate, bursting with cherry and orange.
